Promoted Content Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council over purported U.S. military-biological activities in Ukraine. Igor Kirillov of the Russian Defense Ministry, and head of the Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection of Troops, presented alleged evidence regarding the Pentagon-funded “Biological Threat Reduction” program in Ukraine. Watch: “We’ve discovered details about Project UP-4, implemented with involvement of laboratories in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, and planned for period until 2020. The project’s goal was to research a potential of spread of particularly dangerous infections via migrating birds, including the highly pathogenic H5N1 flu, whose lethality for humans can reach 50%, as well as Newcastle disease,” Kirillov said. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, reported on the Russians’ request. “Russian Mission asked for a meeting of Security Council for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine,” Polyansky tweete d. Polyansky cited Ministry of Defense documents that allegedly show the operation of a biowarfare research program in Ukraine. Those documents have been obtained by Becker News and translated excerpts from the original Ukrainian and Russian are provided below.One letter provided by the Russians purported to show “the risk of […]

