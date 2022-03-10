Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) had a terse message for the Biden administration Thursday over shutting down a Polish proposal to provide Ukraine with MiG fighter jets : “Get them the aircraft.” Click here to sign up for Todd’s daily newsletter – your exclusive source for conservative news! The Pentagon rejected the idea Wednesday, saying allied efforts against the Russian invasion should be focused on more useful weaponry and the MiG transfer with a U.S. and NATO connection would run a “high risk” of escalating the war, the Associated Press reported. “I simply do not understand the logic for not getting the MiGs to the Ukrainians immediately. There is no logic which has been provided to this committee or to the nation for the lack of rapidity in making this decision. It makes no sense,” Romney said in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Fight back against wireless carriers who are censoring conservatives. Click here to get information about PATRIOT MOBILE – America’s only Christian Conservative wireless carrier!

