Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP We reported earlier on the embarrassing press conference held in Warsaw, Poland where Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda were peppered with questions about the Ukraine/Russia conflict and the confusion over the logistics of the fighter jets Poland offered to send Ukraine.
As we also noted, Harris did not directly address the question that was asked about the fighter jets, instead choosing to spout off talking points about how both the U.S. and Poland were “united” in an effort to help Ukraine with “military, humanitarian and security assistance,” followed up by the customary and confusing word salads that we’ve gotten used to coming from the VP when she’s in over her head.
In fact, Harris really had nothing meaningful at all to say during the presser, which clearly irked Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, a veteran of reporting from the heart of overseas war zones and who has been reporting live from Kyiv for weeks.
Yingst started off by noting that the joint presser “came across like a bilateral check-in” and suggested that “it was detached from the reality on the ground.”
He went on to point out what was happening as Harris and […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
I’m being paid with 88 dollars/hr to work part time from home. I’ve certainly not realized like it’d even achievable however adc one of my confidant Zxd friend was collecting $25,000 within six weeks by working this top job & she had influenced me to try…Know further instructions on going
following web-link >>> http://earnstreet24.blogspot.com