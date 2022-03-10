Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP We reported earlier on the embarrassing press conference held in Warsaw, Poland where Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda were peppered with questions about the Ukraine/Russia conflict and the confusion over the logistics of the fighter jets Poland offered to send Ukraine.

As we also noted, Harris did not directly address the question that was asked about the fighter jets, instead choosing to spout off talking points about how both the U.S. and Poland were “united” in an effort to help Ukraine with “military, humanitarian and security assistance,” followed up by the customary and confusing word salads that we’ve gotten used to coming from the VP when she’s in over her head.

In fact, Harris really had nothing meaningful at all to say during the presser, which clearly irked Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, a veteran of reporting from the heart of overseas war zones and who has been reporting live from Kyiv for weeks.

Yingst started off by noting that the joint presser “came across like a bilateral check-in” and suggested that “it was detached from the reality on the ground.”

He went on to point out what was happening as Harris and […]