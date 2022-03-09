One continent has done better than all others when it comes to Covid-19 prevention and treatment. It’s not the continent that most would have expected, nor is it the continent that is being discussed by corporate media. Yet Capitol Hill wants to impose the failed western response to Covid-19 on the continent that we should be emulating instead.

Africa never had a Covid problem. The ubiquitous availability and widespread use of Ivermectin is likely one of the main reasons they’ve remained largely unaffected by the pandemic. Another reason they may be doing so much better than America, Europe, and Asia is that the “vaccines” are not nearly as prominent in Africa than the rest of the world. Our government wants to change that with YOUR taxpayer dollars funding it.

According to The Blaze’s Daniel Horowitz, “The omnibus bill has $4.5 billion for the state department to promote the outdated poison shots on Africa where they already have immunity and have done better than us without the shots.”

The omnibus bill has $4.5 billion for the state department to promote the outdated poison shots on Africa where they already have immunity and have done better than us without the shots. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 9, 2022

For months, we’ve speculated that the jabs are NOT what they seem. The unhinged push to vaccinate every man, woman, and child on earth combined with suppression of drugs like Ivermectin and an unwillingness to recognize the benefits of natural immunity tell us there’s something afoot.

Pushing jabs onto Africa reinforces these beliefs.

Even if we set aside the absolute insult of spending our tax dollars on a failed drug experiment in a continent that wouldn’t need it even if the jabs worked, we cannot dismiss the conspiratorial nature of everything that’s happening. Could the jabs be doing real harm, as many have speculated? We already know they cause a massive number of adverse reactions with a death toll that may secretly be higher than Covid itself. But what if the endgame includes using the jabs as a control mechanism or even a depopulation tool?

It’s easy to label us as conspiracy theorists for questioning the official narrative and calling out the powers-that-be. Yes, we look into theories, but at this stage it’s best to describe us as “conspiracy realists.” Something’s afoot. Those who don’t recognize that should go back to watching CNN instead of reading articles like these.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker