AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Harris County, Texas, Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria was appointed to her job in 2020 by the Harris County Commissioners Court. Ms. Longoria proceeded to do what every other unelected bureaucrat in history has done: she created her very own bureaucracy.

No doubt Longoria had a swanky new office and a nice fat expense account to go along with her swanky new title. But no one — including the Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court — asked if Longoria was up to the demands of the job.

She wasn’t.

Her very first election has turned into an “unmitigated disaster,” according to Republican Party chairwoman Cindy Siegal. More than 10,000 mail-in ballots were uncounted at the deadline, and voters still don’t have the final tally for some races a week after the polls closed.

Siegal said, “Today we’ve seen what happens when you put the wrong person in the job.”

