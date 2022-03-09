AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Harris County, Texas, Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria was appointed to her job in 2020 by the Harris County Commissioners Court. Ms. Longoria proceeded to do what every other unelected bureaucrat in history has done: she created her very own bureaucracy.
No doubt Longoria had a swanky new office and a nice fat expense account to go along with her swanky new title. But no one — including the Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court — asked if Longoria was up to the demands of the job.
She wasn’t.
Her very first election has turned into an “unmitigated disaster,” according to Republican Party chairwoman Cindy Siegal. More than 10,000 mail-in ballots were uncounted at the deadline, and voters still don’t have the final tally for some races a week after the polls closed.
Siegal said, “Today we’ve seen what happens when you put the wrong person in the job.”
Hot Air: Siegel’s request for impounding election results was dismissed and the counting of ballots resumed two hours after it stopped. Unofficial elections results were posted after midnight on Thursday. “The court understands that we abided by the deadline that she provided and the political parties have agreed to file a motion […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker