To virtue signal against Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, many Americans, companies, and organizations have taken to cancelling anything or anyone with connections to Russia. Bars have stopped serving vodka. The Met got rid of a Russian opera singer. Now, an orchestra has cancelled Tchaikovsky.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky has been dead for over 128 years, but that doesn’t prevent him from being hit by Ukraine Justice Warriors at the Cardiff Philharmonic. They had an all-Tchaikovsky program planned for this week but have changed the program in light of the Russian invasion.

Tchaikovsky is cancelled now https://t.co/c2czaH1xkl — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2022

According to Classical-Music:

Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture was due to be included in the orchestra’s upcoming all-Tchaikovsky concert at St David’s Hall on 18 March, but it was considered by the orchestra ‘to be inappropriate at this time’.

The 1812 Overture was written to commemorate the successful Russian defence against Napoleon’s invasion in 1812, featuring cannon fire, chimes and a brass fanfare. The piece was due to be performed alongside another militaristic work by Tchaikovsky: his 1876 Marche slave, written to celebrate Russia’s involvement in the Serbian-Ottoman War. The composer’s Second Symphony was the final piece in the programme.

Anyone who thinks the actions of the Cardiff Philharmonic will help the people of Ukraine is an absolute idiot. Not a single person would have been offended if they played the music of one of the greatest composers of all time, Russian or not.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker