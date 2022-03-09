Have you noticed that the anti-war movement in the United States has almost shriveled up to nothing? In the old days, hordes of radical leftists were passionately against our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but these days many on the left seem to want war with Russia more than anyone else. But before we find ourselves pulled into a war that could have catastrophic implications for the entire planet, perhaps we should take a step back from the precipice and reflect on what we are about to do. The Russians have spent an enormous amount of time, money and energy developing a new generation of extremely advanced nuclear weapons, and Vladimir Putin has already warned us that he is willing to use them. And once one side or the other uses nuclear weapons, there will be no going back.

This is such a critical moment in our history. If we make the wrong decisions now, there may not be a future for our country. So instead of responding emotionally to what is going on, we desperately need to analyze the situation with cool heads. The following are 5 very strange questions that every American should be asking about the war in Ukraine right now…

#1 Are we ready for hundreds of millions of people to perish in a conflict with Russia? Harry Kazianis has participated in many war games over the years, and in 2019 he had the opportunity to participate in one which simulated what would happen if a war between NATO and Russia erupted in Ukraine. According to Kazianis, the simulation resulted in more than a billion deaths…

Over just three days, as I have done countless times over the last several years, a group of past and present senior U.S. government officials from both sides of the aisle gathered to wage a NATO-Russia war in a simulation at the end of 2019. In the course of what we called the NATO-Russia War of 2019, we estimated one billion people died. And if we aren’t careful, what happened in a simulation could happen if a NATO-Russia war erupts over Ukraine.

In fact, in the simulation I mentioned above from 2019, in which Russia invades Ukraine in a similar way as it did over the last week or so, not only does NATO get sucked in unintentionally, but Russia eventually releases nuclear weapons in its desperation. The result is an eventual escalation of bigger and more dangerous nuclear weapons whereby over one billion lives are lost.

#2 If we provide fighter jets to Ukraine will that mean that we get sucked into a shooting war with Russia? U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously stated that the U.S. would be willing to replace any MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland sends to Ukraine with new American-made fighter jets, and now Poland has put a unique twist on that proposal. Apparently the Polish government wants to give the MiG-29 fighter jets to us, and then we would be the ones delivering them to the Ukrainians. But if we actually did this, would this make us an active participant in the conflict?…

Poland said on Tuesday that it was ready to deploy — immediately and free of charge — all their MiG-29 fighter jets to the US Air Force’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany and place them at the disposal of Washington to provide them to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Polish foreign ministry.

#3 Why are al-Qaeda fighters being allowed to fight for Ukraine? In the old days, we were told that al-Qaeda was the most evil terror organization on the entire planet, but now they are apparently on our side. It is being reported that 450 al-Qaeda fighters have already arrived in Ukraine, and nobody in the western media seems to have a problem with this…

Close to 450 extremist Arab and foreign nationals have arrived in Ukraine from Idlib to fight against Russia’s forces, less than only three days after they left Syria, passing through Turkey.

Relatives of extremists that have arrived in Ukraine told Sputnik that senior fighters from terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (the rebranded version of Jabhat Al-Nusra, i.e Al-Qaeda) have held a number of meetings with senior leaders in the Turkistan Islamic Party group and Ansar Al-Tawhid and Hurras al-Din groups, and agreed on allowing a number of all their fighters to enter Ukraine through Turkish soil.

#4 Does the United States really have 26 biological research labs in Ukraine? The Chinese government is making this accusation, and if it is true someone out there has a lot of explaining to do. Because there is absolutely no reason why the U.S. should be conducting dangerous biological research in Ukraine at all, much less at 26 different facilities. But according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is precisely what has been going on…

“The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification.”

#5 Why are Chinese media outlets embedding reporters with Russian military units that are participating in the invasion of Ukraine? Normally, reporters are only embedded with forces that are considered to be friendly. For example, it would be unthinkable for reporters from the United States to be embedded among the Russians. But apparently the Chinese see this conflict much differently…

BREAKING: CCP media outlets are now embedding with Russian troops as they encircle Ukrainian cities Are you paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/uFLfoOkRJX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 8, 2022

It is important to note that the Chinese have refused to denounce what Russia has done. In fact, they aren’t even calling it an “invasion” at all. Unfortunately, I think that we all know why this is happening. The Chinese are planning to invade Taiwan at some point, and so they are watching how this current conflict plays out very, very carefully.

The Russians and the Chinese have been working to develop closer relations for a long time, and when China finally pulls the trigger on an invasion of Taiwan the U.S. could find itself in a state of conflict with both of them simultaneously.

Many in Washington would be absolutely shocked by such a development, but this is something that I have been talking about for a very long time. In recent years the U.S. has grown extremely complacent, and meanwhile the Russians and the Chinese have both been rapidly modernizing and upgrading their military forces.

Now World War 3 has suddenly erupted, and Russia and China both sense an opportunity to change the game thanks to the incompetence of the Biden administration.

