What happens when a self-anointed “ruling class” spends years demonizing its own citizens as racist, white supremacist, deplorable, insurrectionist Neanderthals bitterly clinging to their guns and their Bibles? What happens when the fools in charge censor dissent and throw their political enemies in prison? What happens when the political Establishment floods the country with illegal aliens while publicly wishing for the quick “extinction” of those proud to wave the red, white, and blue?
Maybe when those same elitist snob-goblins start beating the drums of war, declare patriotic love of country acceptable once again, and call for deep sacrifices to be made in the interest of preserving freedom, the people most needed to pick up a rifle, fight, and sacrifice life and limb instead turn their backs on those who have relentlessly tormented them. Maybe America’s real protectors just walk away.
Right now, Congress and the White House seem vested in initiating World War III between Russia and the West, and a lot of America’s natural warriors couldn’t care less. Why is that? Could it be that our elected officials and their bureaucratic shock troops have spent so many decades betraying American citizens that now many American citizens could never justify dying for a cause supported by those same cretinous manipulators and bloodsucking lice? Could it be that Americans have no idea why they would rush onto foreign battlefields for the preservation of another nation’s freedoms when their own freedoms are under sustained attack here at home? Could it be that it makes little sense to get bloody out of a fervent devotion to country when that country’s leaders have spent years denigrating patriotism as nothing more than Nazism?
Here’s a thought for the champagne socialists controlling both political parties: should you want the American people to back your play against foreign enemies, perhaps you shouldn’t disparage them as enemies, too. Perhaps it is asinine to mock them daily, hunt them down as “domestic terrorists” for their political beliefs, and add nothing but misery to their lives. Perhaps constantly trying to start domestic race wars, inflating the costs of fuel and food, and sticking it to white men out of sheer petulance isn’t a winning strategy for building national unity and ferocious loyalty.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the wars of the future will all be fought by politically correct, “detoxified,” androgynous know-nothings marching uniformly into battle because MSNBC, Google, and Teen Vogue tell them doing so will prove they are committed to fighting racism and global warming. Maybe that gender-confused pipsqueak huddled in a “safe space” because he/she/they/it is afraid of being “triggered” by words or the carnage of free speech is just what the U.S. military needs when going mano a mano against the Russians. I’m sure those pink pussy hat–wearing womynx are ready to jump out of a good airplane, parachute into chaos, and start slitting throats for good Ol’ Uncle Sam (or is it non-binary Auxnt Sam now?).
Where are all the climate change warriors when their country needs them? Come on, “gladiators,” get to it! Go find out what it’s like to fight something that’s fighting back. Let’s move, wokesters! Show the mean Russkies how dangerous you are with your ski masks, bike chains, and fondness for attacking people from behind. All that burning, looting, and murdering in cities across the USA over the last few years had to prepare Democrats’ wannabe soldiers for something, right?
Since the federal government has repeatedly taken a knee to prove its allegiance to Black Lives Matter and Antifa, now’s the chance for America’s leftist paramilitaries to prove that they can repay the feds, stand up, fight under fire, and repel a hostile force advancing with more than just hashtags and slogans. To the Americans who spend all day, every day trying to “cancel” other Americans for their beliefs, here’s your opportunity to put your keyboard warrior skills to the test. Cancel or be canceled looks a whole hell of a lot different in the real world, though — far from the protection of corrupt prosecutors, Democrat politicians, and a partisan FBI. Go with God, I mean Gaia, you Earth-worshiping primitives. Good luck!
What, no takers? All those vicious woke-charged tweets against “authoritarianism” constituted the vertebral limits of the left’s backbone? All of those digital diatribes against “fascism” represented the full extent of our Marxist vanguard’s heroics? Surely the journalist class — always eager to belch forth their valor and courage in the face of “mean tweets” — is just itching to jump into the fray for the sake of…I don’t know…Ukrainian diversity or some such rubbish.
No? Oh, my, well, then whom will the governing “elites” send into battle to die on their behalf? It can’t be the tens of millions of illegal aliens in the United States because their job is to cast votes for Democrats in “fraud-free” elections. It can’t be the public school teachers because they’re too exhausted from refusing to teach students for two years, taping masks on children, and spreading racism in the form of CRT. It can’t be the “social justice” crowd because they’re too busy fighting the cesspool of neo-Nazism flaring up at local school board meetings where parents don’t seem thrilled to have boys changing clothes in the same locker rooms as their daughters.
Oh, shucks — that means regular Americans who celebrate the Fourth of July will have to come to the rescue once again — you know, the ones who work, support their families, and pay taxes — even after the federal government spent the last two years destroying their savings; forcing them to say goodbye to their parents and grandparents from hospital hallways; and banning them from social media platforms for having opinions about the pandemic, the 2020 election, or America’s future.
How is it always the case that our governing class treats Americans who just want to be left alone with such disdain yet invariably depends upon their service and sacrifice when the seas get rough and the devil comes out to play? Why is it that the same privileged, corporate-owned and operated, vile Fourth Estate that smiles when the likes of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama castigate ordinary Americans as “deplorable” always turns on a dime to rally patriotic Americans to fight in foreign lands at their behest?
Why is it that Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney are always eager to call their own Republican voters “extremist” or “insurrectionist” or “ignorant” yet first in line to beg those same voters to defend their precious “principles” in their stead? How many different ways can politicians and the globalist cartel they actually serve demonstrate that they despise freedom-loving Americans before those Americans realize that giving the “last full measure of devotion” for those who hold them in contempt only serves to deprive the United States of its best while leaving us with its worst?
I have no sympathy for despotism in any form — whether it be Russian, Chinese, or Great Reset in nature. I do think American warriors should think long and hard, though, about fighting for freedom abroad when freedom is under attack here at home. I’m angry that the same members of Congress who have refused to stand up for the J6 political prisoners could turn around and urge those prisoners’ friends and families to head off to a potential war. If the political class want blood-and-guts Americans to do their bidding, the prima donnas running that class need to earn the privilege.
What do Congress and the White House look like without a united American people prepared to do battle? A few hundred powerless “leaders” without anyone to lead. No rights, no warriors.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker