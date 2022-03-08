Primetime Fox News host Tucker Carlson condemned the string of “moral panics” occurring in recent years during his Monday night show, telling his audience, “You don’t want to live in a country in which moral panics breakout regularly.”
“By the way, moral panics diminish the people engage in them and hurt the people who don’t,” said Carlson. “They’re degrading. They’re crazy. They’re the opposite of what you want. You want to live in a country where wisdom and restraint and rational behavior and decency determine the outcomes not screaming.” He continued on to talk about what he considered the first moral panics of recent years: the death of George Floyd in May of 2020 and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests and riots that followed, and the COVID-19 pandemic. How To Lose 40.5 Lbs In A Month (Eat This Once Every Day) “So for nearly two years, the shouting has not ended. Hysteria is now the official language of public discourse in the United States. That’s not good for anyone except those benefiting from it,” said Carlson.
“Who is benefitting?” he asked. “Anyone who lies for a living.”
“The liars have perfect cover. Ask yourself: How much of what you first heard […]
@jdrucker