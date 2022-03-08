STORY AT-A-GLANCE

The Great Reset is a globalist plan that is moving forward at lighting speed. The COVID-19 pandemic was part and parcel of that plan, but to really fulfill the technocrats’ ambitions, a war of some kind is likely needed

They need chaos, mass casualties and financial chaos in order to create the desperation necessary for people to give up their freedoms and give in to tyrannical control

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has for years promoted the implementation of digital identification, and ensuring that everyone on the planet has a legal, digital identity is part of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals

There’s a big difference between identity and identification. Identification refers to documents that prove you are who you say you are. A digital identity is NOT merely a form of identification. Your “identity” is who you actually are, and a digital identity will keep a permanent record of your choices and behaviors, 24/7.

These data can then be used against you

The WEF has clearly stated that our digital identity will determine “what products, services and information we can access — or conversely, what is closed off to us”

Whether people realize it or not, The Great Reset is a globalist plan that is moving forward at lighting speed. The COVID-19 pandemic was part and parcel of that plan, as detailed in Klaus Schwab’s book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,”1 but to really fulfill the technocrats’ ambitions, a war of some kind is likely needed. As reported by Dr. Vernon Coleman with The Exposé:2

“Now that they’ve got most people cowering behind the sofa or under the bed because of the fake COVID threat, they have introduced two new threats to the menu: war and storms … they were always going to do this … To keep us on our toes some of the storms will be ferocious. Those will probably be the manufactured ones.

And there will be heat waves, heavy snow falls and probably a tsunami or two (easily created, as I previously explained, with an underwater explosion). You can’t kill billions with bad weather of course but you can push up the prices of food and energy and kill millions through wrecked economies, poverty and starvation.

The recent storms in the UK led to immediate closures of schools and railways (‘just in case a tree fell down and hurt someone’) and the halting of supermarket deliveries. All this was patently overkill to do more damage to society and the economy. We have to remember that population control is one of the purposes of everything that is happening.

Wars are coming too — as they threatened some time ago. We’re clearly heading for another long Cold War with Russia and China on one side and America and Europe on the other.

It is difficult to avoid the feeling that Schwab is behind the scenes pulling strings and if, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the West does decide to intervene militarily, it will be because the conspirators want it to happen and see it as a way to further damage the global economy and cause a few million deaths.

Remember that ruining the global economy is an essential step on the route to the Great Reset. The rhetoric coming from Washington and London certainly suggest that both Biden and Johnson are desperate to exacerbate the situation, cause more terror, push up energy prices and terrify everyone.

Once you realize what their plan is it is easy to see what is going to happen next … Remember: the COVID fraud was just the beginning. The conspirators have only just started their campaign to take total control.”

Total Control Through Digital IDs

Sadly, he’s correct. There’s no doubt calamitous weather events and world war have been part of the plan from the start. They need chaos, mass casualties and financial chaos in order to create the desperation necessary for people to give up their freedoms and give in to tyrannical control.

But the stick is not the only tool in the technocrats’ toolbox. They also use carrots, and perceived convenience is an oft-used one. Case in point: digital IDs. The World Economic Forum (WEF), founded by Schwab, has for years promoted the implementation of digital IDs, and ensuring that everyone on the planet has a legal, digital identity is part of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.3

“Convenience” is a key incentive for digital IDs. With a central digital ID on your phone (and eventually an implanted chip), you’d be able to do everything from checking into a doctor’s office to securing a mortgage.

In an article4 arguing for digital IDs, the WEF also stresses that millions of people who flee their homelands due to war or persecution cannot secure refugee status due to the fact that they lost their identity documents in the confusion. Apparently, they want us to believe that no one would ever flee a situation without the cell phone holding their digital identity. Or perhaps they’re jumping straight to implants?

They also claim nearly a billion people have no legal identity and therefore cannot open a bank account, get a loan or vote. But is that really justification enough to foist digital IDs on everyone, whether you have a real need for it or not? No, it’s not about need. It’s not about convenience. It’s about them getting control over us.

Financial Transparency — Who’s It Really For?

In that same article,5 the WEF reviews a digital ID app with an ingenious “transparency engine.” The argument is that this feature would enable charities to “follow the money they send to projects.” This way, they can account for where all the donations went.

Anyone who has looked into the WEF’s plans for mankind knows that this example is pure baloney. A system of financial transparency is never going to be used to give regular folk insight into an organization’s financial dealings. It will be used to give the ruling technocracy insight into our financial transactions — yours and mine.

The Canadian Freedom Convoy and prime minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act offered a rare glimpse into the power they want over your finances. They want to be able to single out every single person that contributes to an anti-establishment cause, even if it’s just a few measly dollars, and seize everything you have in retribution. Trudeau had to invoke extraordinary emergency powers to do that.

In the future, the ruling cabal want to be able to do it automatically and continuously. Make no mistake, the digitization of your identity and finances means they’ll have the power to throttle your finances if you misbehave. In a worst-case scenario, they’ll have the power to turn you into a non-entity, locking you out of your identity credentials altogether.

I really cannot overstate the danger of digitizing and linking together all of your personal records. As noted by the WEF itself, our digital identity “determines what products, services and information we can access — or conversely, what is closed off to us.”6 Doesn’t that tell you everything you need to know?

Understanding the Scope of ‘Digital Identity’

In an article on The Sociable, Tim Hinchliffe warns:7

“Your digital identity can be used against you in the event of a great reset … [W]hile digital identities show great promise towards improving the livelihoods of millions, they are also used by authoritarian governments to profile and police citizen behavior under a social credit system.8

The idea behind digital identities is simple enough. All the data collected from every online interaction you make with the private and public sectors goes into forming your digital identity. This data can include your personal:

Search history

Social media interactions

Online profiles

Device location

Medical records

Financial ledgers

Legal documents

And more

By connecting your every online/offline interaction, the WEF envisions your digital identity being linked to:

Every click, comment, and share you make on social media

Every financial transaction you record

Your location and where you travel

What you buy and sell

Your personal health data and medical records

The websites that you visit

Your participation in civic functions (i.e. voting, taxes, benefits, etc.)

How much energy you consume

And more

Thus, your digital identity becomes an account of your social behavior, which can be policed … [T]here will be a class system where people are given access to privileged information, products, and/or services based on the data recorded in their digital identities.”

The graphic below, from the WEF, illustrates their idea of how your digital identity will interact with the world. Every last thing you can think of is to be connected to your digital identity, and your behavior, beliefs and opinions will dictate what you can and cannot do within society. It will unlock doors where someone like you is welcome, and lock the ones where you’re not.

If you think the idea of vaccine passports is insane, wait until your access to critical infrastructure and services is dependent not just on your vaccination status, but also what books you’ve bought, what ideas you’ve shared, and who you’ve given money or emotional support to.

The Difference Between Identification and Digital Identity

Hinchliffe accurately notes that there’s a big difference between identity and identification. Identification refers to documents that prove you are who you say you are. A digital identity is NOT merely a form of identification. As you can see from the short-lists above, it’s much, much more. Your “identity” is who you actually are, and a digital identity will keep a permanent record of your choices and behaviors, 24/7.

“Identity encompasses everything that makes you unique,” Hinchliffe notes,9 “and your identity is what the WEF is really interested in. Step out of line, and every social media interaction in which you partake, every penny you trade, and every move you make can be used against you.”

Indeed, having access to everyone’s digital identity is the key to successful manipulation and control of the global population. Writing for Coin Telegraph, hacker and tech executive Trent Lipinski also pointed out that:10

“With a few tweaks of code, blockchain can be corrupted by authoritarians to build social credit enslavement systems. If world governments legislate encryption technology for their own purposes and pervert consensus mechanisms for their own centralized enslavement systems, we will end up with digital currencies that can be used against the people of the world.”

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

People aren’t merely confused about what digital identity actually entails. Most also don’t understand the intended scope of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, another concept invented by Schwab and promoted through the WEF.

Schwab and his technocratic allies dream of turning mankind into cyborgs with limited or no capacity to free will. The inability to comprehend or accept just how twisted and power hungry these individuals are, is a psychological hurdle we need to overcome.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is really just another name for transhumanism. I suppose they decided it would be easier to fool people with that term than to call it what it actually is.

Schwab and his technocratic allies dream of turning mankind into cyborgs with limited or no capacity to free will. My guess is that for most, that sounds more like what nightmares are made of. The inability to comprehend or accept just how twisted and power hungry these individuals are, is a psychological hurdle we need to overcome.

Schwab himself has stated that “the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”11 Beyond your own “enhanced” 5G cloud-connected self, the WEF foresees a near future in which everyone’s digital identity is connected to each other through an Internet of Bodies (IoB).12,13

The Internet of Bodies

In its 2020 briefing document on the IoB,14 the WEF describes the IoB as an ecosystem of “an unprecedented number of sensors,” including emotional sensors, “attached to, implanted within, or ingested into human bodies to monitor, analyze and even modify human bodies and behavior.”

See, I’m not the one predicting they might want to modify your behavior and control your psychological reality. THEY are the ones stating that this is what they intend to do. Every new technology, every new surveillance opportunity they bring forward is to further this aim.

“Now, who could possibly benefit from the massive consolidation of every intimate detail of your life?” Hinchliffe asks.15 “According to a recent RAND corporation report,16 the IoB ‘might trigger breakthroughs in medical knowledge […] Or it might enable a surveillance state of unprecedented intrusion and consequence.’

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken the notion of the IoB to create an Orwellian surveillance state that pegs the digital identities of its ‘netizens’ to a social crediting system.

From ‘deadbeat debtor’ contact tracing apps that alert citizens with a warning whenever they come with 500 meters of someone who is in debt17 to the DNA phenotyping18 of over 1 million Uyghurs sent to ‘re-education camps’19 — the CCP is a living example of some of the horrible ways in which digital identities can be exploited …

The great reset is not a mandate from the people — It is a manufactured ideology concocted by a group of un-elected globalists trying to sway ‘stakeholders’ into creating a new economy and social structure out of the destruction of the old … But should society’s fate be mandated from the Davos elite?”

We’ve Been Played Like Fiddles

The shocking reality is that the COVID pandemic was not an “act of God.” It was part of the plan, like everything else. In 2018 and 2019, this global cabal planned, practiced and coordinated their responses during pandemic tabletop exercises (Clade X and Event 201). The solutions concocted during these pandemic scenarios “were in lockstep with The Great Reset,” Hinchliffe notes.20

In other words, all of the pandemic countermeasures we’ve all lived through for the past two years had one goal, and it had nothing to do with saving lives. It had to do with furthering The Great Reset goals, which require top-down governance.

Schwab himself has bragged about grooming and installing political leaders across the world’s governments,21 which answers the question as to how and why so many leaders have willingly gone along with policies that are clearly destructive to their own economies and societies.

The only way this makes sense is by accepting that the technocratic cabal, which for decades has been secretly pulling levers behind the curtain like the Wizard of Oz, want economies to fail. They want them to fail so they can replace them with a new all-digital system where they have access to your wallet and can control your behavior through financial penalties for undesired behaviors.

They want small businesses out of the way, so their monopolies are all that’s left. They want mass deaths, because robots and artificial intelligence are taking over the bulk of currently available jobs. The plan is to institute a universal wage, so the fewer people there are, the better.

They want frightened, uneducated and socially inept children because they’re easier to mold into obedient nonthinkers who will accept things like emotional trackers and AI that tells you when to take a pill.

They don’t care about what you want, because to them you’re not even human. They’re human; you’re just a commodity, and they’ve figured out how to profit from every move you make, and then some.22

All this talk about the common good, fairness and equity, that’s just PR. Technocrats’ idea of fairness and equity is everyone being the same level of destitute. As declared by the WEF, “by 2030, you will own nothing.” Who then will own everything? They will.

Is a Cyber Attack Next?

In another more recent Sociable article,23 Hinchliffe highlights emerging cyber security risks and the WEF’s July 2022 Cyber Polygon24 event, which will focus on “raising global cyber resilience” in sectors that use cloud services, such as finance, retail, health care, transportation and more. According to Schwab, “lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society worldwide.” In 2020, he stated:25

“We need vaccines to immunize ourselves. The same is true for cyberattacks … We need to build IT infrastructures that have digital antibodies built-in inherently to protect themselves …

We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole … The COVID-19 crisis would be seen … as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack.”

Based on how other exercises have magically manifested in the real world, it’s not unreasonable to suspect that a major cyberattack is being planned by the very same people who claim they want to prevent it.

But even if that doesn’t happen, one thing we can be completely sure of is that whatever cybersecurity measures they come up with will serve the technocratic agenda, which again, is to enslave humanity in a 5G cyborg ecosystem and elevate themselves to the status of gods, micromanaging the lives of every person through the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Preventing it will require an unprecedented level of unity and solidarity among the people of the world. There are billions of us and perhaps only a few thousand of them, but their technological and financial control still makes this a David versus Goliath battle.

The difference between our real-world situation and the Biblical version is that no one David can win this fight by himself. We must unite and stand as one, like billions of ants forming a single body. We may not have the weapons they do, but we have the advantage of sheer numbers.

I believe the answer is to refuse any and all “solutions” coming from this global cabal, en masse, and to build our own parallel societies and industries — a “reset,” but one that we actually want and not the one they’ve planned for us. It won’t be easy, but the alternative is the destruction of humanity.

