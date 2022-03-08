There are massive hordes of unused Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” stockpiled all across the country, and many state leaders have no clue what to do with them.

As the plandemic finally comes to an end, states are scrambling to figure out how to dispose of the shots. One idea proposed by Dr. Joseph Bresee, director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Program at the Task Force for Global Health in Decatur, Ga., is to dump them all in Africa.

“Pivoting to what’s happening now, you have much more production and distribution to low-income countries,” Bresee is quoted as saying.

“The issue of some stockpiles in the U.S., Germany and Japan, that are not redistributed to sub-Saharan Africa, it’s less of an acute problem now because vaccine production and distribution is in high-gear right now serving those low-income countries.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on the other hand, says this is unlikely to happen due to the difficulties associated with transporting the shots to these countries.

The problem is affecting both states that largely rejected the injections (i.e., Indiana and North Dakota) as well as those that saw high uptake of them (i.e., New Jersey and Vermont).

Public health departments everywhere are shuffling around their remaining doses to try to get rid of the vials at warp speed now that the globalist playbook has moved on to the war phase of the plandemic.

“State health departments told the Associated Press they have tracked millions of doses that went to waste, including ones that expired, were in a multi-dose vial that couldn’t be used completely or had to be tossed for some other reason like temperature issues or broken vials,” reported Headline USA.

“Nearly 1.5 million doses in Michigan, 1.45 million in North Carolina, 1 million in Illinois, and almost 725,000 doses in Washington couldn’t be used.”

The medical deep state is still trying to plunge more covid injections into arms

In California, the percentage of wasted doses is only around 1.8 percent, however in a state where 84 million doses were received and more than 71 million were administered, this amounts to roughly 1.4 million doses.

The California Department of Public Health said that providers across the Golden State are being asked to hold on to any excess doses they have until the expiration date. After that, the shots can be tossed.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the national rate of wasted doses sits at around 9.5 percent. With 687 million total doses ordered as of late February, this amounts to around 65 million unused injections.

Similar problems are occurring elsewhere in the world, including in Guatemala where more than a million of the Russian Sputnik vials expired last week because nobody in that country wanted them.

In Africa, where Bresee and other American “doctors” want the excess shots to be sent, only around five percent of the continent’s population has received any type of covid injection.

The latest evidence shows that covid jabs are both unnecessary and high risk. Most, if not all, of the people who received them will probably eventually develop an autoimmune disorder such as VAIDS (vaccine-induced AIDS).

Even so, Katie Greene, an assistant research director at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy in North Carolina, says that the “authorities” should still be trying to come up with tactics to get more needles into arms at warp speed.

“Given what we’ve seen in terms of the number of people still unvaccinated, I do think finding any way to get the shot in arms, even at the expense of potential wastage, is still important,” she is quoted as saying.

The latest plandemic news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

