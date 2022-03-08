The 1995 movie, “The Usual Suspects,” immortalized the line, “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”
A possible inspiration for the line was published in 1856 by Pastor William Ramsey’s “Spiritualism, a Satanic Delusion, and a Sign of the Times.” His expanded version reminds us that it’s not just Satan who fakes his non-existence, but also the demons and minions who work for him.
“One of the most striking proofs of the personal existence of Satan, which our times afford us, is found in the fact, that he has so influenced the minds of multitudes in reference to his existence and doings, as to make them believe that he does not exist; and that the hosts of Demons or Evil Spirits, over whom Satan presides as Prince, are only the phantacies of the brain, some halucination of mind. Could we have a stronger proof of the existence of a mind so mighty as to produce such results?”
There is a strong lack of belief in the truly evil nature of men like Klaus Schwab and George Soros. Most think these are just greedy and powerful men with leftist agendas, not realizing that their motivations are far worse than greed and their machinations will result in the deaths or subjugation of billions of people. These are not your average crooks and scoundrels. They, along with their cabal of globalist elites, are Satanic in both ideology as well as action.
This is why far too few conservatives and Christians are sufficiently concerned about them. Many of our fellow patriots think Schwab, Soros, Justin Trudeau, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and other leaders in governance and finance are philosophically wrong but not necessarily evil. This is a mistake. These men and their cronies are truly evil.
The reason I’m trying to hammer this point home is because if we do not recognize the depths of depravity in our enemies, we cannot properly counter their moves. If we think Joe Biden is just bumbling his way to higher gas and food prices, we will fail to realize that he has been instructed by his globalist handlers to intentionally trash the economy for the sake of The Great Reset. Understanding that this is a plan and not just incompetence changes the calculus in our response.
Most Americans see “Build Back Better” as a clunky campaign slogan. They don’t realize it was being echoed by the globalists at the World Economic Forum long before Biden’s campaign was instructed to invoke it. It isn’t just about recovery from pandemic woes, as most Americans believe. The entire notion of building back better is that the current Western- and capitalism-dominated society is flawed beyond repair and must be destroyed so the architects of The Great Reset can build their Neo-Marxist utopia.
They don’t see the world as a structure that can be repainted, remodeled, and added to over time. They see the only way to make the structure truly better in their vision is to demolish it completely and rebuild it from scratch. Yes, they realize that means destitution and death for hundreds of millions, perhaps billions. But from their perspective, the world is overpopulated anyway. Why not cull the herd before subjugating the masses?
You will own nothing, and you will be forced to pretend like you’re happy about it.
All of this is relevant today. On social media, I’ve seen many respectable conservatives come forward and cheer Joe Biden’s ban on Russian energy imports. Let’s take a brief look at this from a logical perspective. Will this pressure Vladimir Putin to end his pursuits in Ukraine? No. Zero chance. It will prompt him and others to sell their energy products to willing buyers, particularly China and South American nations. It will reduce the ironclad hold the petrodollar has over oil. And yes, it will prompt the gas price hikes we’re already seeing.
It’s virtue signaling for the Ukrainian cause and Americans will suffer as a result.
If I thought it had a 50/50 chance of pressuring Russia to leave Ukraine, I could understand why some conservatives are falling for the con. But they know Putin is resolute and they’re still cheering it on because they feel it is necessary for them to maintain the pro-Ukraine stance they foolishly took in the beginning of this ordeal. They were busy on social media lampooning Biden for sanctions that did not include oil imports, so they have to cheer the new sanctions now in order to save face. It’s unfortunately that simple.
Soros and Schwab knew it would happen. They were banking on it.
They were able to con many of our fellow patriots by framing opposition to Russia as a humanitarian issue. War is ugly and the aggressor always gets the blame even if the aggressor feels the move is necessary. It’s human nature to be on the right side of any issue, particularly issues framed as humanitarian. This is why governments and corporate media have given zero credence to the notion that the United States and our allies have been setting up Ukraine to be invaded for decades. It’s easier to feel sympathetic to a victim when they are perceived as doing nothing wrong.
Ukraine’s government over the years, including current President Volodymyr Zelensky, are not innocent victims who have not done anything wrong. I’m not justifying the invasion. I’m simply pointing out that the invasion could have been easily avoided if Western nations hadn’t been setting up Ukraine for the fall, or if Zelensky and his predecessors hadn’t pushed to join NATO.
Now, the powers-that-be have conservatives split. Some are rightfully panning this and pretty much every move made by governments and corporations against Russia, moves that are only going to hurt the world without dissuading Putin from continuing his mission. They recognize the impact this will have on our economy as well as the non-impact it will have in Ukraine. These are the people who realize The Great Reset is in motion.
The other conservatives who are pushing for more sanctions and possibly even military intervention against Russia have either been conned or have wanted this type of scenario all along.
It is imperative that we, as patriots, inform as many of our peers as we can. Doing so may cause strife, but as our economic fortunes rush headlong towards collapse and our leaders continue to push us towards war, we cannot sit back idly.
Pray. Inform. Prepare.
If you’re a Bible-believing Christian, fall to your knees as much as possible today and in the days ahead. We need it desperately.
If you recognize that this is all part of The Great Reset agenda, it behooves all of us for you to impart that knowledge to as many as possible. I do not begrudge those who have been conned into falling for the tricks of Soros, et al. Since I believe they are driven by demonic forces, I have to appreciate that their lies are powerful. We must wake up as many as we can to the truth.
I’ve never been a Chicken Little when it comes to the economy. I didn’t flinch over Y2K. I wasn’t rushing to stuff cash under my mattress in 2008-2009. I didn’t buy a year’s supply of toilet paper in 2020. But I’m concerned this time.
I’m now a “late prepper.” I see our direction and the evidence in our surroundings today. This is why I’ve focused on getting sponsors such as My Patriot Supply and Our Gold Guy. To support my family, I have chosen to also assist my audience by promoting sponsors that are relevant to the situations we’re finding ourselves in. Or, if you appreciate what we post here, you can donate directly or with a paid subscription through Substack.
Pray. Inform. Prepare. I wish there was more we could do, but if there’s a chance we can get out of this mess, then those three actions are all we need.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker