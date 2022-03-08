Democrats An International Women’s Day Protest in Poland / Getty Images Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue is using International Women’s Day to celebrate its efforts to help women “build political power” and “live without the threat of violence.” But the platform processes donations to powerful men accused of everything from strangling their wives to threatening to kill their wives. ActBlue, which is used almost universally by Democratic candidates across the country, has come under fire for hosting candidates accused of sexual harassment. Last summer, the group booted then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo following sexual-harassment allegations from several staffers. But Cuomo’s ouster was the exception, not the rule. Here are 10 active ActBlue pages for Democratic candidates and causes mired in allegations of sexual misconduct and worse. Tom Carper, Delaware senator President Joe Biden’s fellow Delaware Democrat has admitted on several occasions to slapping his wife so hard that it “caused some discoloration of her left eye and some puffiness.” You can donate to him on ActBlue here . Luis Sepúlveda, New York state senator Last year, Sepúlveda—a prominent surrogate for Bernie Sanders—was arrested for strangling his wife during a domestic dispute. He lost his committee seats, but he’s still fundraising away . […]

Read the whole story at freebeacon.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn