The National Endowment of Democracy (NED), a CIA-backed front group for regime change abroad, is frantically deleting evidence of their illicit activities in Ukraine. NED has greatly enriched the Ukrainian puppet government since they were put into power. They sent a total of $22,394,281 through 334 different awards granted to Ukraine between 2014 to the present day, according to an archived website that has now been scrubbed from the internet. NED has bragged publicly that they are “proud partner of Ukraine’s civil society groups, media outlets, and human rights defenders since 1989—before the Ukrainian people declared independence in 1991—as they have confronted enormous challenges in building an independent and free country.” Covert Action Magazine has noted that NED and its partners carefully curate propaganda in order to demonize Russians and foment hostilities. They highlight supposed Russian war crimes while ignoring the brutal massacres of Russian-sympathizing Ukrainians in Donbass by neo-Nazi militias as part of the 2014 color revolution coup backed by globalists. Additionally, NED gave $4.6 million to Ukraine in 2020 to gin up anti-Russian fervor throughout Ukraine. This deep state organization has contributed greatly to the animus that has erupted into a nightmare that may result in World War 3. Big […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

