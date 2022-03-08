<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brett Guillory is running for Congress in the state of Texas as an outsider and principled conservative. He’s not afraid to say it like it is, and that’s exactly what we got in this interview. We covered a lot of topics, including election fraud and covid-19, but what I found extremely interesting was his take on the corrupt politicians, including the Alleged President Joe Biden and his corrupt ties to Burisma and Ukraine.

Something has not been sitting well with me the last several days since Russia began invading Ukraine. Immediately the Mainstream Media began pushing the narrative that Ukraine, innocent little Ukraine, was being invaded by big, bad Russia and we need to have Ukraine’s back.

Now, I’m not saying that I know for a fact that they are wrong. I’m simply stating that something seems off… and typically when the mainstream media begins getting in locksteps with a particular narrative, we’re being lied to.

Brett Guillory, who is running for Congress in District 38 of Texas, had a great observation about our leadership backing Ukraine against Russia. When I asked Guillory whether America is backing Ukraine because of Biden’s corrupt ties to Ukraine and Burisma, he responded:

“Yes. Well, that and oil and gas with the Russian pipeline that Biden approved, and how that’s connected to China and how they get their oil.

There’s connections everywhere, but again it has nothing to do with America nor should we spend American blood or American over there fighting their battle, which I think we had a little to do with starting.

And it was because of the ties to the administration. The Burisma and everything else that went on during the election that never came out in our media.

It’s a big club and you and I aren’t in it.”

That last line about sums it all up when it comes to many of the self-imposed problems our country has been facing over the past few years. The elitists have a club where they look out for what’s best for their own. The rest of us are nothing more than pond scum that are completely expendable.

This is also extremely relevant when it comes to the Republican Party establishment, which Guillory and I also discuss at length. There’s an elitist class in this country, and then there’s the rest of us.

It’s clear that when it comes to Ukraine vs Russia, our leaders are siding with Ukraine against Russia for their own selfish benefit. Specifically with Joe Biden, he’s hoping to keep his family’s ties and financial bribery kept hidden or else he’s going to be exposed for all to see.

I hope that you can see throughout this interview that Brett Guillory is the type of outsider candidate that we need in Washington DC. He’s principled and despises the Establishment Class of the Republican Party almost as much as I do. Stop supporting the candidates picked by the Republican kingmakers and go for the principled candidates that will fight for your freedom.

For more information on Brett Guillory and to contribute and get involved in his campaign, please visit http://brettguillaryforcongress.com.

