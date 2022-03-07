Let’s get the caveats out of the way up front. I’m not going to try to convince you that Ukraine is wrong or Russia is right. That’s not how I feel, but some have read into my past posts and assumed I’m anti-Zelensky, pro-Putin. I am neither. I am pro-America, and while I recognize there’s a need for humanitarian aid and support at times, my desire for the nation to be generous ends when doing so puts us in danger,

Every post I’ve made lately has resulted in a barrage of emails trying to convince me that either Putin is a hero fighting the good fight against the globalist elites or he’s evil and I’m a disgrace for not being adamantly opposed to his very existence. Based on my research, I think he’s not nearly as bad as our corporate media wants us to believe, but he’s also not Saint Vlad.

It’s the narrative we’re being fed that makes me most concerned. The universal hatred for what Russia is doing combined with the universal embrace of Volodymyr Zelensky and his government tell me something is very, very wrong with this whole situation. And I’m not talking about the fighting itself. I’m talking about the part they’re not saying out loud.

The sudden switch from Pandemic Panic Theater to anti-Russian propaganda and gaslighting tells me the powers-that-be have an agenda in motion. I discussed this earlier, stating that the plandemic was Stage 1 and Ukraine is Stage 2. That much is clear. But the truly concerning aspect is how vast the reach is for the globalist elites behind The Great Reset. Lest we forget, Democrats and RINOs across the country who were breathlessly defending face mask and vaccine mandates changed their tune instantly BEFORE Russia entered Ukraine. That required a level of coordination and control that should terrify you.

If they can make American leaders at every level embarrass themselves by reversing their stances in a matter of days, what else are the globalist powers-that-be able to accomplish rapidly?

Like I said, I’m not going to defend Russia’s actions. At this time, I haven’t seen enough proof to make me believe Vladimir Putin is working from a righteous premise. If I had to put odds on the likely driving forces behind him right now, I’d say it’s 50-50. There’s a chance he’s doing what he believes is best for his nation by eliminating the weapons and biolabs at his border while helping to unify another piece of the former Soviet Union. There’s an equal chance that he’s just another world leader puppet of the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab, doing his part to get Stage 2 of The Great Reset plan in motion.

Those odds are better than how I feel about Zelenky’s motivations. I’d say there’s a 90% chance he’s another Soros-Schwab puppet participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a 10% chance he’s just a world leader in a broken country who didn’t have the foresight to keep his country neutral and therefore out of Russia’s crosshairs.

This isn’t a subject I had intended to tackle when I started my Substack newsletter. Frankly, I’d much rather be talking about conservative, America First topics like ending the border crisis, limiting government, fighting Cultural Marxism, and ceasing abortion. But Pandemic Panic Theater made medical tyranny a top consideration and now keeping America out of war is an equal (and at times greater) threat to the future of this nation.

I will keep fighting the good fight, but I’m also pragmatic enough to know that since I haven’t prepared for doomsday from a worldly perspective, now it the time. I have a new Substack called “The Late Prepper” where I will be posting exclusive content about how to get prepared now that things seem to be spiraling out of control. It will be launching this week.

The bottom line is this: Don’t believe what our government or corporate media are telling you about Ukraine and Russia. Remember, these are the same people who said Donald Trump colluded with Russia. They said the Hunter Biden laptop was phony. They told us the 2020 election was the most secure and accurate in history. They told you the pandemic would kill 22 million Americans and that the vaccines would protect us from it.

If they lied to us about all of that, what makes you think they’re telling us the truth now?

