Most Americans who were fighting medical tyranny before the Ukraine conflict are still fighting it today. Unfortunately, some fighters have fallen off with last month’s simultaneous lifting of various draconian measures by dozens of mayors and governors. Joe Biden didn’t mention his beloved vaccine mandates once during his State of the Union address despite spending half of last year blaming all of our problems on the so-called “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

What’s worse than some of the fighters leaving the fight is that many who are still involved have started splitting their attention between medical tyranny and Ukraine with the latter getting the lion’s share of interest. It’s understandable since it’s a hot topic when we haven’t had a whole lot of non-pandemic topics that were hot over the last two years. Nevertheless, we cannot lose sight of the potential for future Covid-related challenges arising.

It’s not like it all just went away. The jabs are still being pushed. Face masks are quietly still being forced upon millions of children. Medical passports are still in the works. But the biggest reason it’s not the time to redirect our attentions elsewhere is because the primary goal of those fighting medical tyranny has not been achieved.

We don’t just want them to end mandates, restrictions, passports, and lockdowns. We want them to never be able to do this to us again without the consent of the people.

Most states have measures in place that require legislatures to extend states of emergency from the executive branch. But invariably across the nation throughout Pandemic Panic Theater, these rules were either changed by the executive branches or the emergency powers were extended. One could count on one hand the number of cities and states that reversed the power-grabs by executive branch leaders.

On today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I was joined by Michael Letts, CEO of InvestUSA.org and one of the organizers of the Freedom People’s Convoy in Washington DC right now. He explained how they are currently in DC, over 60-miles strong, demanding that the Biden regime end the state of emergency. He needs people to demonstrate their support by getting the word out. Corporate legacy media has spent the entire month pretending like the convoys never happened or were busts. But as Letts told me, that’s not the case at all.

Whether by a new variant or some new bioweapon popping up in the near future, it seems almost certain that Pandemic Panic Theater will have a sequel. We need to finish the job of preventing medical tyranny from rising again.

Watch this interview on Rumble, Brighteon, BitChute, Odysee, or Clouthub.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker