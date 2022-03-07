Tina Peters is the election worker in Colorado who backed up the voting machines in her county when the corrupt Soros-backed Secretary of State in that state demanded that all voting machines be altered in a manner that erased election data (which is against the law). Ms. Peters was attacked for her actions. FBI Raids Home of County Clerk and Whistleblower Tina Peters — The State Official Who Refused to Wipe Election Data from Computers Without Making a Copy Recently in early February Peters was interrupted at a local restaurant by police and arrested on some garbage charges. What are the chances that Peters is being harassed and attacked because she knew too much? They might be pretty good. Colorado Election Clerk Tina Peters Who Refused to Break the Law and Delete 2020 Data from Her County’s Voting Machines Arrested on BS Charges Ms. Peters recently sent a report to the state of Colorado with the results from an investigation into […]

Tina Peters, who was attacked by the Soros-backed Colorado Secretary of State, released a report on the hard drives of the Dominion voting machines used in Colorado in the 2020 Election. This report has many shocking findings.

