Editor’s Commentary: The article below by Dr. Joseph Mercola details the digital passports currently being rolled out in 21 states with more in the works. The instant reaction from those who love medical freedom and those who have not had their Covid jabs is that this will breach our privacy and force segregation in society. But as bad as that sounds, it’s far worse.

For decades, conspiracy theorists have speculated about an upcoming technological control mechanism that could prevent non-compliant citizens from having access to anything from their own money to professional healthcare. As the internet developed and smartphones became ubiquitous, the picture of how this draconian tool would come to pass became clearer.

Now, we get to see it. This is it. The digital passport or its subsequent “upgrades” will be able to tie everything together. Meanwhile, we’re seeing authoritarians in government like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flex his control over his people’s finances as well as their freedom. But it isn’t just governments who can now flip a switch so easily. As Russia is learning, private companies can cancel entire countries. With the digital passport, that power can be hypertargeted to individuals and families.

We are fighting a battle against the vaxx-nannies in government, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, and all of the other minions of Big Pharma. That battle is now extending to be an all-out war against the powers-that-be who will use an iteration of the digital passport to exert unrelenting control over the people. I’ll go into further detail about what that will look like in a future article, but I don’t want to pass up the details that Dr. Mercola wrote. Please read it and hypothesize about what this all could mean. Here’s Dr. Mercola…

Digital Passport System Has Quietly Rolled Out

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

At least 21 U.S. states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have rolled out digital vaccine passports, and four more states plan to release them soon

One of the most prominent names in the digital vaccine passport space is SMART Health Card, a verifiable vaccine passport developed by the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI)

SMART Health Cards, which can be paper or digital, can be obtained from pharmacies, doctors’ offices, state immunization registries and any other organization that has your shot records and other health information

Disguised as a tool for convenience and safety, digitized ids such as mobile driver’s licenses and vaccine passports will be embedded into everyday life, eroding your privacy and acting as a tool to control everything from food and sustainability to travel and mobility

Digital vaccine passports have not been issued on a federal level in the U.S., but they’re widely available, nonetheless. At least 21 states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have rolled out digital vaccine passports, and four more states plan to release them soon.1 Advertised as a convenient way to store your health records, digital “passports” are poised to become much more than a way to display your COVID-19 shot status.

Already, digital passports are being required to gain access to events and venues that were previously available to everyone, stripping privacy and freedom from those who choose not to use them. Soon, they may merge with your health, financial and digital identity so they can act as a digital passport increasingly necessary to partake in society.

More Than 200 Million Americans Can Access Vaccine Passports

One of the most prominent names in the digital vaccine passport space is SMART Health Card, a verifiable vaccine passport developed by the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), which is a “global coalition of public and private stakeholders including Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic and other health and tech heavyweights,” according to Forbes.2

According to VCI, they’re committed to “empowering” individuals with access to a “trustworthy and verifiable copy of their vaccination records in digital or paper form using open, interoperable standards … Individuals can then use those verifiable credentials for medical purposes and to demonstrate their health status to safely return to work, school, travel and life.”3 More than a dozen nations already use VCI’s SMART Health Cards, including:4

Aruba

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cyprus

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

North Macedonia

Qatar

Rwanda

Senegal

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

U.S.

SMART Health Cards, which can be paper or digital, can be obtained from pharmacies, doctor’s offices, state immunization registries and any other organization that has your shot records and other health information. It can be stored as a digital file on your phone or computer, allowing you to easily present it, in the form of a QR code.

“For example, you might share it to show your vaccine status for school registration or travel,” the SMART Health Card website notes,5 adding that you may also be asked to present your vaccine passport at your workplace. They also stated, “In the future, you may be able to use your SMART Health Card to share and store other health information.”6

Sights Set on International Development

Already, more than 200 million Americans can access a digital vaccine passport. Dr. Brian Anderson, co-founder of the VCI, told Forbes, “We’re not going to have all 50 states leveraging this approach. But the vast majority of the vaccinated individuals in the US — over 200 million of them — already have the ability right now to go and get one of these credentials.”7

This includes people who received COVID-19 shots at dozens of locations that are part of the retail pharmacy program, such as Costco, Rite-Aid, CVS, Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens and more. Further, as Forbes reported:8

“[W]hether your state is red or blue, your healthcare provider is increasingly likely to offer a digital vaccination record. More than 100 major health systems and hospital groups across the country now offer SMART Health Cards to patients. These include Kaiser Permanente, Tenet Health, Scripps Healthcare, Cerner and other healthcare heavy hitters.

Big regional healthcare groups in the SMART consortium span the country, from Centra Health in Virginia to UCHealth in Colorado and from CoxHealth in Missouri to SoutheastHEALTH in Alabama and Georgia.”

Ultimately, the goal is for vaccine passports to be used worldwide, presenting a formidable tool for technocratic control. According to Anderson, it’s not enough that COVID-19 is waning — vaccine passports, he believes, should be here to stay in order for people to travel and work freely:9

“Yes, we’re going to get to an endemic phase of all of this, but that doesn’t change the need to continue to protect the citizens of a nation from highly transmissible and communicable diseases.

Vaccination verification will be increasingly important at an international level. And so if we want to enable all of our citizens from every state to be able to participate in the safe travel across international boundaries and to participate in international commerce, it’d be important for our government officials from every state to enable this.”

Digital IDs Can Be Tied to Law Enforcement, Retail and More

Right now, vaccine passports are highlighting access to one facet of your health records — COVID-19 shots — but they’re unlikely to stay that way. Disguised as a tool for convenience and safety, digitized ids, such as mobile driver’s licenses, are coming and will be embedded into everyday life and used to control everything from food and sustainability to travel and mobility.

GET Group North America is among those working fervently to create “secure ID credentials,”10 which includes the release of an international standard for mobile driver’s licenses and mobile IDs (mID). The standards were approved August 18, 2021, for publication, clearing the way for “global ID and Driver’s License Issuers to confidently deploy mDL [mobile driver’s license] solutions, and for Verifiers around the world to implement or adopt mDL readers.”11

GET’s Mobile ID also intends to go far beyond a typical driver’s license to act as a digital identity that will tie in to retail, health care, law enforcement and travel sectors. The pandemic accelerated what was previously a gradual transition to digital, using the public health dogma that it would be better to not pass physical documents and IDs back and forth.

mDLs and mIDs are also intended to provide a streamlined identification verification system that can be used globally, doing away with different IDs for individual states.

“[E]lectronic authentication can give the mDL verifier confidence in the presented ID without requiring specialized knowledge of the hundreds of card design and security features applicable to the driver’s licenses (and their variants) that are issued by 56 states and territories,” the Secure Technology Alliance wrote.12

Ultimately, the IDs will also morph into vaccine passports, so that one digital ID will create a digital trail of your every move. Some have speculated that the introduction of digital IDs and vaccine passports in the U.S. is laying the infrastructure for a social credit system.

China’s social credit system, a massive undertaking of government surveillance that aims to combine 600 million surveillance cameras — about one for every two citizens — with facial recognition technology, has the reported goal of being able to identify anyone, anywhere, within three seconds.13 As investigative journalist Corey Lynn put it:14

“Simply put: the pandemic is to mandate an experimental gene therapy that the CDC likes to refer to as a ‘vaccine.’ That ‘vaccine’ is for purposes of getting everyone onto a vaccine ID passport. The passport is to force everyone into the new global social credit system.

That system is to bring the global population to full obedience, as the globalists control everyone’s access and spending to anything and everything in life, through the use of the new CBDC (central bank digital currency) system they are building toward.”

How Digital Passports Could Affect Your Finances

Globally, a unified front is emerging to put systems, including ever-expanding plans for digital currency, vaccine passports and digital IDs, into place for control and power,15 like the ability to track — and tax — everything you do.

If you buy the “wrong” products or foods, you could be penalized by being heavily taxed, for instance, and there’s no limit to how high the tax could go or what products or activities could be affected.

“It’s a total enslavement system,” former BlackRock portfolio manager Edward Dowd explained. “And then they can cut off your digital currency if you behave badly, like they do in China … digital currency and social credit will be tied. If you’re a ‘bad citizen,’ they turn it off and you disappear.”16

In the documentary “Cash or Card — Will COVID-19 Kill Cash?”17 producer Kersten Schüssler also asked some important questions, like what’s at stake if society truly goes cashless? The answer is both your privacy and your freedom.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), for instance, has been vocal about its agenda of moving away from cash and to a digital currency, including in the U.S., for years.18 But the pandemic led to a drastic acceleration. In Germany, where people have been famously reluctant to embrace payment by card or app, the number of people paying by card increased by 26% since the start of the pandemic.19

But keep in mind, the digital footprints or financial data trails that you leave every time you pay by card or mobile app are being watched closely. Information like how much alcohol you drink or how much you spend on vacation can all be tracked and “sold to the highest bidder.” We’re at a point where once fledgling startups have morphed into immense information empires, in control of our information and our privacy is in their hands.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear how valuable digital technologies are in acting as a safety net to allow many activities to continue, but because governments haven’t dealt with fundamental issues to protect privacy and digital rights, these information empires continue to own and operate the Internet and global means of communication.

These monopolies lead to uncontrolled power that, in turn, leads people to be even more constrained where they are living in a society based increasingly on surveillance, with digital payments and further surveillance as a necessary part of this plan. Eventually, your entire financial life may also be tied to your digital ID or passport. In a figure that describes digital identity systems in our everyday lives, WEF envisions that digital IDs, i.e., vaccine passports, will encompass:20

Health care — to access insurance, monitor health devices and wearables and prove qualifications (for providers)

Smart cities — to monitor devices that transmit data about energy usage, air quality and traffic congestion

Telecommunications — for individuals to use devices and service providers to monitor them

E-government — for individuals to file taxes, vote and collect benefits

Social platforms — for social interactions

E-commerce — to shop, conduct business transactions and secure payments

Financial services — to open bank accounts and carry out financial transactions online

Food and sustainability — to verify the origin of produce and enhance traceability in supply chains

Travel and mobility — to plan trips and go through border control between countries or regions

Humanitarian response — to access services and demonstrate qualifications to work in a foreign country

22 Ways to Stop Vaccine Passports

Avoiding vaccine passports and digital IDs of any kind is an important step to stopping the advancement of global totalitarian control. How can they be stopped? Journalist Lynn highlighted 22 steps you can use to opt out of the madness and protect your privacy and freedom:21

Do not comply, whether or not you’re coerced, bribed, guilted, intimidated or manipulated into complying. “Civil disobedience is necessary.” Contact your investment adviser or asset manager. Give them a list of companies involved in vaccine passports and pushing the agenda, and tell them you no longer want to support them. Avoid all digital identities and vaccine ID passports offered by banks, driver’s license facilities and other industries as a means of increasing “access” or “convenience.” Tell your friends, family and acquaintances about the real goal of digital identities, which is to “put you on the Blockchain to surveil and control your every move.” Contact your local sheriff. There are 3,081 sheriffs in the U.S., which should be contacted by phone, email and mail. They have the power to not enforce illogical or illegal demands. Share messages of truth around your community. You can spread the word using flyers, postcards, stickers or “swag with a message.” Don’t support establishments that require proof of a shot or negative test. If you do, give them a card that reads, “I will not be a human experiment of a gene therapy jab for a virus that has a 99.98% survival rate.” Email your state representative to block vaccine passports and digital IDs. Support and consider donating to those who are taking action against injection mandates and passports. Move your money from large banks to small, family-owned banks and small credit unions. “If 10% of people did this, it would create a huge shift.” Build family or community energy and food systems, as “resilient energy and food supplies will go a long way against their digital financial blackmailing systems.” Boycott Amazon and big box stores that are “building the infrastructure to enslave humanity.” Use cash as much as possible, as it allows you to avoid being tracked via your bank account and keeps your spending behaviors from being analyzed and used to manipulate industries, supply chains and markets. Leave your cellphone at home and avoid any and all data-tracking apps. Limit the personal data you share online, on paper and anywhere else. Call your senators and demand that they oppose the Federal Vaccine Database Bill H.R. 550, which would allow the development of a federal vaccination registry. Avoid purchasing “smart” products of any kind, such as smart televisions and Alexa devices. “These products are all used for surveillance purposes via audio, some visual, and data aggregating, not to mention potential integrated mind control technologies.” Establish financial security outside the system, such as by learning or teaching trade skills and establishing networking and teamwork opportunities for people to build and work together within their local community. Clear as many debts as you can so you aren’t beholden to anyone. “Invest in people, learning trade skills, family and community, hard assets, proper schooling for your children — which might mean a local homeschool network — local farmers, any necessary supplies or equipment you feel you need, your health and peace of mind.” Maintain resources — medical, legal and otherwise — to fight the COVID-19 tyranny 22 and stay updated on legal action and legislation against COVID-19 mandates. Be aware that it is not legal to require a person to get injected while it’s still under emergency use authorization. “Though the FDA has approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty jab, Pfizer has chosen to not yet produce it for the U.S., and instead are continuing to supply the EUA jab.” Be there for those who have received the injection and are having adverse events or choosing not to get boosters. “Help them through it and find medical professionals that are aware of what is happening and will assist them.” “Visualize a better future for all, where these corrupt individuals are stopped in their tracks.”

Sources and References