How could anyone forget Bill Ackman’s famous proclamation that ‘hell is coming’ live on CNBC during the early months of the Covid pandemic? While Ackman took to live television and helped move markets lower, he was also somewhere in the process of cashing out a massive, multi-billion dollar hedge on the market crashing. Ackman’s speech nearly marked the bottom for markets in 2020. Now, Ackman appears to be having the same type of meltdown about Ukraine – only this time, on Twitter. And whether or not these speeches are in his best interest or genuine suggestions for the betterment of mankind remain to be seen. Regardless of motivation, the hedge fund manager took to Twitter this weekend to pontificate about the potential long-lasting effects on the Russia/Ukraine situation that’s unfolding. Likening it to Covid, Ackman wrote: “In January 2020, I had nightmares about the potential for a pandemic, but everyone seemed to think I was crazy. I am having similar nightmares now. WWIII has likely started already, but we have been slow to recognize it.” He continued: “Putin has invaded Ukraine and it is not going well. The Ukrainians have put up a remarkable resistance. NATO refuses to enter the war, but […]

Read the whole story at www.zerohedge.com

