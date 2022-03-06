We elect leaders to protect us, our families and our communities. We elect leaders to act responsibly with our tax dollars, to make our lives better, and to uphold our Constitution. The Biden Administration has done none of this.

Below is an inventory of major actions taken by the Biden Administration that have hurt America. Not one action makes America better – Not one! 1. Our elections are sacred and the cornerstone of our republic. If they are stolen our republic is nothing. It’s over.

Biden’s first major act against America was to steal the 2020 Election. You may not agree with this but the majority of Americans do.

There is ample evidence for this. Just last week a former Supreme Court Justice in Wisconsin called for serious consideration be given to decertify the 2020 election after months of investigation. Every day we uncover more and