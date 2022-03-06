Another good reflective and contemplative monologue from Neil Oliver today, as he notes the quick shift from ‘you cannot question the vaccine’ to ‘you cannot question what’s going on in Ukraine.’ Indeed, the analogous pivot by global governance was so fast, we didn’t even feel ourselves get shoved through the media looking glass. They’re getting good at this now; the global crew have had a lot more practice in the past two years. They’re like the performer who can snatch the tablecloth from under the plates without moving the cutlery. However, as Neil Oliver mentions, sorry team NATO or global alliance or whoever the f**k you are, our experience with your abusive reaction to us in the past two years has thickened the callouses of our sensibility. We are not going to stop asking questions and looking for the real images behind the opaque narrative you present. Ukraine may, or may not, be all you say, but for the past two years you have manipulated so much we won’t stop asking questions, and we certainly will not accept the media presentations at face value. WATCH:

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn