Twitter/@MichaelPSenger The Freedom Convoy arrived in Hagerstown, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C., on Saturday and paused. More than a thousand cars, pick-up trucks, and big rigs had traveled from all over the country, with more joining them by the hour. But with the pandemic emergency winding down and the Supreme Court declaring the vaccine mandates illegal, it’s become a question of just what the protesters want. “We don’t want to shut D.C. down,” Brian Brase told the Washington Post . “We’re not anti-vaxxers. We’re not. We just want freedom, freedom. We want to choose. We just want the choice. So tomorrow is basically a show of just how big we are and how serious we are.” He described the situation as “very fluid.” Bird’s eye view of the American Freedom Convoy for a permanent end to COVID mandates today in Hagerstown, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/DAskmgozed — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) March 6, 2022 The plan is for the convoy to circle the D.C. Beltway twice on Sunday morning and then escalate the pattern on successive data. It won’t shut the city down. But it will certainly gum up the works. The convoy’s motives are muddy. People gathered in the Western Maryland city […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

