A former Oregon Mayor who donated to Joe Biden ’s campaign and collaborated with the Obama administration has been arrested on child pornography charges. Dennis Doyle, 73, served as the Mayor of Beaverton, Oregon from 2008 until 2021, and during his time in office, allegedly “knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography.” The Department of Justice notes that the pornographic content Doyle possessed between November 2014 and December 2015 included “images defying minors under twelve.” Doyle, who also served as a Beaverton city councilor for 14 years before becoming mayor, was a vocal proponent of combatting climate change through pursuing “ green ” development polices. In an interview with Inside Climate News, Doyle reveals he was “pretty active” in environmental activism in the ‘60s while explaining his decision to join the Obama administration’s Better Buildings Challenge. “This month, Beaverton became the first and only city of its size to join the Obama administration’s Better Buildings Challenge , which asks local governments and companies to cut energy and water use in their buildings by 20 percent by 2020 ,” explained the paper. “We’ve had great support from the current [Obama] administration,” remarked Doyle in reference to his efforts to make Beaverton a more […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

