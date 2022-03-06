Notice: This article may contain commentary that reflects the author’s opinion. With all of the Russia and Ukraine stories in the news cycle, it’s almost easy to forget that thousands of truckers in the United States are making their way to the Beltway to protest Biden’s vaccine mandates. Several videos that have gone viral on Twitter show thousands of truckers stopped in Hagerstown Maryland waiting to depart to the DC Beltway. Drone footage of the convoy shows that there are just about 60 miles worth of trucks making their way to the Beltway. Originally the People’s Convoy was going to make its way to the Capitol in DC but that plan has changed and the truckers will make their way on the DC Beltway instead. Check out the footage here: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised—The People’s Convoy Is Stretching Over 60 Miles Long �� pic.twitter.com/kkrVpCI3kQ — The Vigilant Fox � (@VigilantFox) March 5, 2022 One of the organizers told The Hill : “We’re going to keep annoying D.C … Just make them wonder a little bit,” Mike Landis, an organizer for the People’s Convoy, told the Post, adding, “Look, we’re truck drivers, we’re very spontaneous.” “Well, we’re going to do […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn