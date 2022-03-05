In the video, which is featured below, Mitchell stated plainly that he would not be willing to go and fight on foreign soil for a cause he doesn’t necessarily understand. He was sure to add that if the conflict was ever to come to the state of Arkansas, he would be more than willing to fight and defend what he loved, but as for Ukraine – the fighter stated that not only is he confused as to what is really happening but many others are too. On top of hoping the tensions resolved quickly, Mitchell also harped on the Biden administration and even Hunter Biden about […]

Before the main card of UFC 272 happens tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, another fighter has already made headlines for giving his thoughts on the situation in Ukraine and the Biden family. Scheduled to fight Edson Barboza in the Featherweight bout, Bryce Mitchell sat down to do a small press conference on the upcoming fight and what to expect. While fighters are known to be passionate about their sport, Mitchell appeared more concerned about the current leadership in America and the narrative being told.

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

