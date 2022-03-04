NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 17: Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer pharmaceutical company, waits to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday afternoon, January 17, 2019 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 150 points at the close on Thursday, after news reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is floating a proposal to lift some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to push trade talks forward between the U.S. and China. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) A newly released document featuring data pertaining to adverse reactions following a round of Pfizer’s Covid-19 inoculations has been making rounds on the internet. Details of the document were damning, revealing a massive number of observed adverse reactions beginning on page 30. The list is exhaustive, continuing seemingly endlessly until its conclusion about 8 pages later. It appears that much of the information in the document was hidden from the public in the past, with a blurb on the first page explaining that “dissemination of this information outside of Pfizer, its Affiliates, its Licensees, or Regulatory Agencies is strictly prohibited.” The information contained in this document is proprietary and confidential. […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker