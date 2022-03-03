As an America First patriot, I fully back our military for the defense of the United States and our military allies. In these confusion days of wars and rumors of war, what I’m about to say is probably going to be unpopular, but I’ll say it anyway. Ukraine is not among our military allies. For posting this, I’ll be called a Putin apologist or Russian agent, but anyone who knows me is aware that I am not. I’m just not a warmonger who wants conflict with Russia over their attack of a non-NATO European nation.

Sean Hannity has apparently become a warmonger.

On a recent radio broadcast, he said, “Now you would think maybe these European countries would get together and they would be arming the Ukrainians that show that they’re willing to fight. You know, if we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe NATO might take some of their fighter jets, um, or maybe they can use some drone strikes and take out the whole damn convoy, and then nobody takes credit for it, then Putin won’t know who to hit back.”

That last part about Putin not knowing who to hit back is arguably the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard from Hannity. I’ve always liked him. I believe he’s a patriot. But somewhere along the way he either got compromised or lost his senses because Russia would definitely strike back. Putin wouldn’t have to know who launched the fighters or drone. He’d hit NATO nations, perhaps all of them, and that includes us.

And yes, that could turn into a nuclear war.

Concern for Ukrainians is completely understandable. One would have to be a monster to not care that people are dying needlessly over Putin’s inexplicable advance into the country. But they are not a military ally. As a nation, we have learned time and again that getting involved in regional conflicts ends poorly for us. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were all debacles that never had to happen. But warmongers of the past are being echoed by warmongers of the present, and unfortunately Hannity is one of those voices.

I remember Sean Hannity being fine. And then almost overnight, a few years back, he just completely lost his mind. https://t.co/re1k4BAsDA — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 3, 2022

Hannity, like so many warmongers today, backed up his call for attacks against the Russian military by saying he would not support American boots on the ground. In 2022, that’s a naïve statement. We don’t need boots on the ground to have our interests hit by Russia. If we sent an “anonymous” drone strike against his convoy, he would hit NATO. Would Hannity or the other warmongers still oppose boots on the ground if a NATO ally was invaded? Would he call for America to renege on its responsibilities to our allies?

We need to ask why so many are trying to draw us into war with Russia. What’s the goal? If sanctions are strong enough, Russia will be forced to choose between their Ukrainian ambitions and economic collapse. I don’t know if it’s even possible to make sanctions strong enough to change Putin’s mind, but I do know this: Any military action against Russia will generate a military response from them. Things will escalate, and it will almost certainly be irreversible once we cross that line.

I adamantly oppose what Vladimir Putin and the Russian military is doing in Ukraine. But just as adamantly, I oppose U.S. or NATO military actions to try to stop it. Hannity should as well, but something is awry in his head right now.

