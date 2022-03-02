The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has achieved its intended purposes of killing millions of people and wrecking the economies of countries all over the world. People have to remember that part of the globalist agenda is population control, and it is one of the purposes of everything that is happening right now in the world.
Wars are coming, too, just as they warned a long time ago.
World on course for a new Cold War
The world is clearly on course for another version of the Cold War, with Russia and China on one party and America and Europe on the other group.
It can be recalled that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden among others, have spoken at the World Economic Forum of Klaus Schwab.
It’s entirely possible that Schwab is secretly calling the shots, and if the West does decide to interfere militarily in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it will be for the reason that the conspirators want the conflict to happen and see it as another way to further harm the global economy and lead to a few million deaths. (Related: Conservatives warn that globalist cabal’s “Great Reset” will undo global economies, worsen problems)
Ruining the global economy is an important move on the path to the Great Reset with the speech coming from Washington and London definitely implying that both Biden and Johnson are determined to aggravate the situation by causing more terror, pushing up energy prices and terrifying people even more.
Globalists have taken advantage of the turmoil
And so the Great Reset is already upon us or at least the powers that be are trying to bring it out now. What was once considered a conspiracy theory is now crystal clear to everyone. The economic, political, academic and media global elites around the world have taken advantage of the turmoil and restrictions on freedom from the COVID-19 lockdowns and used them to basically change society around the world.
The global elites want to make a society of renters who own nothing, while driving a social agenda that would be unwelcome with the masses and hard to carry out in a society with a wide, ownership-based middle class.
This also means that people would rent not just their home, but also their phone, computer, car and everything else that they need in life.
The opposite of this will be a basic transformation of the world economy. A person will no longer have a job in the traditional sense. Instead, a person will work assorted jobs all of which will place an individual in a very risky position at any given moment. The “employed individual” will receive a payment for services rendered but with no benefits, paid time off, healthcare or something more that the middle class in the West has become used to.
The globalists are always plotting to make wars and pandemics as part of their plan. Keeping stocks of food, preparing for electricity and fuel shortages and making sure to save some money will help people get through the dark times that the globalists have planned.
The global elites have only just started their campaign to take total control of the world. People must stay strong and be prepared for it.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
