Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted President Joe Biden following his State of the Union address, noting his decision to ignore Tesla in favor of Ford and GM’s new electric vehicle ventures.

During his speech on Tuesday evening, President Biden nodded to Ford and its manufacturing in the United States. While the White House has frequently lauded the efforts of Ford and GM, Tesla — the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer — has often been omitted. The snubbing may lie in the fact that Tesla is not unionized, as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hinted last year when she was asked why Tesla was not invited to an electric vehicle summit in which Ford and GM participated.

On Twitter, Musk again pointed out the White House’s willingness to ignore Tesla’s role in promoting electric vehicles.

“Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles — creating 11,000 jobs across the country,” read a post from Biden’s Twitter account as the State of the Union speech concluded. “GM is making the largest investment in its history — $7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more […]