Reading between the lines during political speeches is really more of an art than a science. Every politician has different nuances inherent in their delivery of messages just as speechwriters take different approaches in crafting the words. Unfortunately (or fortunately for many), Joe Biden hasn’t delivered very many speeches since being installed as president, so few have acquired a good feel for what he’s really saying when he says what he says.

One brief but important part of his State of the Union speech Tuesday night focused on the government’s and Big Pharma’s ability to handle future variants of Covid-19. He said they could “deploy” vaccines for new variants in 100 days instead of months or years. This is a bold statement when we consider that if a new variant rises up that requires a new vaccine, it would be impossible to know if they could successfully vaccinate against it that quickly. The nature of most variants is to evolve in ways that work around immunity, whether vaccine-generated or natural.

Before I get into what really concerns me about Biden’s statement, here’s a report from Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan that goes into more details of what was said:

Biden: U.S. Can “Deploy” New Vaccines For COVID Variants in 100 Days

Joe Biden has said that if a new COVID-19 variant emerges, the government has the ability to distribute new vaccines within 100 days. “I cannot promise a new variant won’t come, but I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does,” Biden said.

It’s hard to not take this as a warning. During yesterday’s State of the Union address, Biden focused on the scamdemic, even though it’s long over to most people. “If necessary, we’ll be able to deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years,” the president said.

However, Biden said the U.S. has reached a new moment in the pandemic, with severe cases of Covid declining to a level not seen since July. The president said most Americans can now go about their lives mask-free under new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Biden said more of the country will also meet CDC guidelines for safely ditching masks in the next two weeks. –CNBC

Free people have been going about their live mask free since this scamdemic became the only thing the mainstream media could talk about. Biden insisted that everyone brace themselves for another variant too.

President Joe Biden has urged Americans to prepare themselves for new coronavirus variants as he launched a new initiative aimed at helping COVID-19-infected people to get tested at a nearby pharmacy and receive free antiviral pills on the spot. –Business Standard

It really makes one wonder what they have planned next for us. How many more variants before we get the one that’s going to do actual damage? When is it coming to the point that people will actually see a pandemic with their eyes, and not just on the TV so the ruling class can force shots on all of us?

This comes across as a warning and almost a promise that they will have another variant and another vaccine. Never put anything past these sociopaths. They want ultimate control and will stop at nothing to get it.

What This Means

Saying such things during a State of the Union speech is far different from making wild promises during a campaign. For example, nobody in corporate media and few in conservative media have called Biden out for saying “I’m going to shut down the virus.” Why? Because it was a ludicrous campaign promise, not a statement of policy.

What Biden said last night was different. The important part is that he declared a timeframe of 100 days or less to not only develop but also produce and deploy new jabs. How could he possibly know that? There isn’t a single executive at a Big Pharma company who would make such an irresponsible claim because they know that if a new vaccine-resistant variant starts spreading rapidly, the clock will start for them to develop new jabs. It takes much more than 100 days to study a new variant, develop a vaccine, test it, produce it, and roll it out.

He said before promising a 100-day timeframe that he didn’t know if “a new variant won’t come.” I believe his full statement hints that he DOES know a new variant is coming, one that will be as easily spread and vaccine-resistant as Omicron but as or more deadly than Delta. You’d need both factors — transmissibility and virulence — to manufacture the people’s appetite for a brand new jab.

No speechwriter or policy expert would recommend establishing a timeframe for rollout of a new vaccine unless they were realistically capable of meeting that deadline. The only way they could do that is if they know now that a new variant is coming and they already have at least one viable vaccine ready to produce for it.

Most, even in the vaccine-skeptic world, will dismiss Biden’s statements as fodder, but using my well-practiced art of reading between the lines, I just can’t see that. It was too specific; declaring a timeframe in a widely watched speech would come back to haunt them in the event of a new variant showing up. It would be like saying, “Read my lips, no new taxes.” And George H.W. Bush was campaigning when he said those words. Biden made his promise during a State of the Union address nearly three years before he’s tested for reelection.

The only way I can see it making sense for him to make the promise is if he knows a new variant is coming and a new vaccine is just about ready to go.

Don’t take his words lightly. I think he’s laying the groundwork for a new vaccine to be deployed in the near future, which means they’re already aware that a highly virulent and transmissible variant is on the way. For The Great Reset to be achieved, it seems they’re going to need more jabs.

