A report published online this week claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of western neighbor, Ukraine, on Thursday is providing the World Economic Forum with a one-time opportunity to launch a “cyber pandemic” that would literally change the global financial system with the push of a button.

According to the Strange Sounds website:

In July 2020, [WEF founder] Klaus Schwab warned the world of a devastating and comprehensive cyber-attack that would ruin the financial system (goodbye deposits, pensions, mutual funds, insurance policies), utilities (goodbye water, gas, electricity), transportation (goodbye planes, air traffic control, smart cars, traffic lights, freight ships, trains, etc), education, healthcare, industry, correctional facilities, the internet itself and pretty much everything that most people in developed countries take for granted.

Those concerns then led the WEF to launch Event 201-type LARPs known as “CyberPolygon,” which were held in 2020 and 2021 and are expected to be held again sometime this year.

The report goes on to note that in December 2020, ‘Russians’ hacked SolarWinds and FireEye, which penetrated government agencies in scores of countries including the United States and allowed the attackers to obtain some of the best hacking tools as well as backdoors into all of the companies that were clients of the two ‘cybersecurity’ firms. Those clients included nearly all Fortune 500 companies, many major municipalities and government agencies.

The following year, ‘Russians’ along with ‘Chinese’ hackers as well as the “Anonymous” collective hacked into a major pipeline and several companies including JBS Foods, Accellion, Kaseya, Molson Coors, Epik DNS and even Microsoft. In December, members of the “Collective StrengtH” — which includes the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Thailand and the Netherlands — worked in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements, the International Monetary Fund, and World Bank to simulate the effects of a hugely debilitating cyber attack on the global financial system.

Then, earlier this month, the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo was hacked as well, with donors to the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” truckers and their supporters made public in an attack that definitely benefitted the tyrannical government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But all said, the same people who conducted these hacks “didn’t bother to find out the contents of Ghislaine Maxwell’s black book(s) or investigate any other issue that has been ‘dangerous to our democracy’ including the contentious U.S. elections or even leak the trial data that the FDA and Pfizer are trying to hide from humans for another 75 years,” Strange Sounds noted further in its report.

And now, all of a sudden, Anonymous is back after Russia invaded Ukraine, to declare “cyber war” against Moscow, as reported by Australia’s ABC News:

Hacker collective Anonymous has disabled several Russian government websites including the state-controlled Russia Today news service.

Hackers identifying with the Anonymous collective announced they had launched cyber operations that briefly took down RT.com, as well as the websites of the Kremlin, the Russian government and the Russian defence ministry websites.

The Strange Sounds writer noted: “I am not a betting man but after seeing the EVENT 201 LARP become a reality a mere 2 months after it was concluded, my instincts tell me that this cyber escalation will provide the perfect cover to unleash a true cyber pandemic that’ll be blamed on The Russians.

“What’s the fastest way to ensure that ‘You’ll own nothing and be happy’ becomes a reality? Destroy ALL financial wealth that is not physical. Yes, cryptocurrencies are not immune as their value is ZERO when the exchanges, custodians, and even [the] internet are not working,” the post continued.

Are the Schwab-run masters of the universe set to use the current major power conflict as the means of impoverishing the planet so they can rule over it? This assessment lays out that distinct possibility.

