“They just came in 500 strong, sound cannons, drones…they took me right away and then they started smashing windows and dragging guys out of their beds… ” – Scott from the Freedom Convoy RAIR Foundation USA is still on the scene in Ottawa, where Freedom Convoy truckers moved to a base camp in Southern Ontario, Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s soldiers descended on the peaceful protest against coronavirus tyranny in Canada. On Saturday, RAIR caught up with Scott, the first trucker arrested in Ottawa for “obstructing a court order” for not moving his truck and “mischief”. Scott described a shocking scenario of Trudeau’s soldiers using Long Range Acoustic Device (LRADs) also known as sound cannons, and drones while pulling sleeping men out of their vehicles after breaking their windows. They just came in 500 strong, sound cannons, drones – there were thirty of us held up on Nicholas Street…I went in first and told them it was ridiculous that they brought 500 armed soldiers to arrest 30 peaceful men and one woman. And they took me right away and then they started smashing windows and dragging guys out of their beds… “ Exclusive Image from Truckers Base Camp Scott motioned […]

