Molotov cocktail (Getty) Ukrainian civilians remaining in the country’s metro areas are making Molotov cocktails for use against invading Russian forces, according to numerous reports from international news outlets, as Russian tanks encircled the capital city of Kyiv. The BBC reported Sunday: On the day Vladimir Putin ordered his soldiers into Ukraine, Arina had planned a dance class after work and then a party. Three days later, the English teacher was making Molotov cocktails in a park. I found her crouching on the grass with dozens of other women, grating polystyrene chunks as if they were cheese and ripping sheets into rags for homemade bottle-bombs. Such scenes are unimaginable to most in Europe. They were unthinkable here too, once. The Los Angeles Times also reported : In a basement three stories underground, on a quiet, unassuming street in Ukraine’s capital, Olga, 24, crumbled chunks of Styrofoam on Saturday, coaxing the white pebbles from her hand inside bottles of sangria mix, Beefeater gin, and beer and wine laid out in front of her. Olga, a project manager at a graphic firm who asked that her full name not be published to protect her security, was a cog in a five-person Molotov […]

