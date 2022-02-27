President Donald Trump started talking GOP election strategy in his latest press release. In it, he briefly described the “Precinct Strategy,” something that Democrats mastered long ago but the GOP somehow forgot to implement.

According to his release:

Just heard about an incredible effort underway that will strengthen the Republican Party. The “Precinct Strategy” is enlisting America First Patriots to their local County Republican Party committees, positions which are too often left vacant…

If members of our Great movement start getting involved (that means YOU becoming a precinct committeeman for your voting precinct), we can take back our great Country from the ground up.

The Precinct Strategy, as explained by Dan Schultz at PrecinctStrategy.com, is a great way to restore our Republic by transforming our Party from currently at less than half-strength at the precinct level into a full-strength Get Out The Vote powerhouse—as it should be.

Make America Great Again!

What is the Precinct Strategy? The website explains in a nutshell:

In a nutshell, this is what every conservative — including you, dear reader — needs to do ASAP — if our goal is to have our state legislators pass election reform laws requiring all counties to stop using any kind of imaging machines for counting votes and, instead, return us to the “gold standard” of counting votes: hand-counting at the polling locations before the paper ballots are allowed to leave the premises and making voting by mail the exception and not the rule. The first step in taking back our government, by electing better, people, is by taking back the Republican Party from those running it now. And that means YOU becoming a precinct committeeman for your voting precinct. (Precinct committeeman is called different things in different states (precinct chair, precinct delegate, precinct committee officer, member, etc.; the bottom line is that you want to become a voting member of your local or county committee, and it is not difficult to do so.)

The concept isn’t new, though Republicans have failed miserably in recent elections to get enough active participation to blanket the country. If President Trump has his way, the strategy will be perfected by the time he runs in 2024.

