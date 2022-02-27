President Donald Trump told a jam-packed CPAC last night that Big Tech in general and Facebook in particular need to be fully investigated for 2020 election interference.

Reports have been steadily coming in for over a year that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg participated in shady dealings to drive Democrat voters while using his influence through Facebook to discourage Republican votes. Trump called for a full forensic audit to be ordered if Republicans can regain control of Congress.

According to Trump:

A Republican Congress should launch a select committee, as opposed to an unselect committee, to get to the bottom of Big Tech’s 2020 interference. Lets find out who made the decision to censor the Joe and Hunter Biden corruption bombshell, which the pollsters said amounted to about 15 points, the largest illegal campaign contribution in American history?

And let’s do a full forensic audit of the $417 million given by Mark Zuckerberg, who used to come to the White House and kiss my ass, that they spend to take over local election offices in key Democrat counties. And I believe you’re going to be hearing a lot of it.

You know, if you’re a person that wants to make a contribution, you’re allowed to give less than $6,000. Otherwise, they put you in jail. He gave $417 million. What the hell is going on? What are we doing? $6,000 and you go to jail, $417 million spread all over the place. It’s something that obviously is going to have to be looked at. It is so horrible what’s happening to our country.

We need a full accounting of all of the illegitimate turnout efforts, illegal drop boxes, and ballot harvesting that’s taken place. You know, we had drop boxes 97% for Joe Biden. Because he campaigned so hard from his basement. 3% for Trump. 3%, They gave me three. At least they gave me something because I think that a couple where he actually got 100%.

1000s of votes. He got 4000. I got nothing. It’s that was such a horrible thing. We need fair elections. You need those borders, you need those elections. The world is already waiting to see the explosive information out of Georgia where True The Vote, incredible people has uncovered a massive illegal ballot harvesting scheme with over 2000 ballot stuffers or, as they call them, Mules. They call them mules. These are ballot stuffers.

These are people. They call them mules. Ballots in Georgia and other swing states were trafficked and sold on an unprecedented scale, and the brutality. It was just incredible what took place that we have it on tape, it’s all on tape, and it’s coming out over the next three weeks.

Here’s the video:

Last year, The Gateway Pundit started reporting on the shady deals and has led the way in getting the truth out.

