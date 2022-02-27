Ladies and gentlemen, the world’s foremost ‘expert’ on disease, ruining your life, and micromanaging farmland is depressed. Is there anything more disquieting than a global oligarch in a miserable mood? Actually, there isn’t, it’s when they are happy that you sweat bullets. You get the same feeling when you see politicians having a good time, but we digress.

The video is quite amazing, here is the world’s foremost ‘expert’ on disease and depopulating the planet, along with acquiring farmland for no reason. Admitting that Omicron was the vaccine they didn’t produce. This means the vaccine mandates and passports were just fascist far-left window dressing for show.

Bill Gates said it’s sad we didn’t get good therapeutics until two years into the pandemic. Can anyone guess why that happened? Could it be that every promising option was demonized by the national socialist media and censored into oblivion? They could have also mentioned having everyone take the basic precautions and a few vitamins, but that would have made too much sense. After all, they had to push the talking point of wearing a slave mask and getting the jab for the 5 billionth time, that crowded out saying anything else. Just where is suppressing contrary views in the scientific method anyway? Spoiler alert, that isn’t any part of the process, but you knew that already.

We also know from the study from Johns Hopkins University that all the authoritarian lock down measures didn’t work. But Billy wants to do them over again if we have the same problem just because. All of us on the side of freedom should be concerned over someone like this, who is only an ‘expert’ because he’s flush with cash.

We can guess why he’s depressed over this outcome. It could be that he and his cohorts know the party is over and they must let go of their control. They were wearing slave masks most of the time, so you can’t tell if they are grinning ear to ear at having so much power over everyone’s life and liberty.

You would think that after all the accusations of gain of function research and lab leaks that they would somehow slither away. They still think they are virtuous, even though we are catching on to what they did. Are they so out of touch that they think we’re not going to demand answers?

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker