Notice: This article may contain commentary that reflects the author’s opinion. Mike Lindell is a great American patriot that not only has risen like a phoenix, building a massive, hugely successful company after hitting the deepest depths of addiction, but has also been willing to put it all on the line in his fight for conservative values and voter security. His fight for those things, particularly the security of the vote, has meant that he has been deplatformed, debanked , and ridiculed by the leftist hacks in the mainstream media. Still, he has kept fighting and has kept his wits about him. Plus, like Trump, he has a tendency to counter-punch twice as hard when attacked. That fighting spirit of his, particularly when dealing with the anti-American press corps, was emphasized at CPAC. Mike, when confronted by CBS News’ Robert Costa, didn’t back down. Rather, he called him a traitor and got the crowd to join in, booing and humiliating the MSM hack. Watch that here: Mike Lindell was just confronted by CBS News’ Robert Costa at #CPAC . He called him a “traitor to America“ and got everyone to chant “traitor! traitor! traitor!“ pic.twitter.com/S62W17Je3U — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2022 As […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

