Back in January 2021 The Gateway Pundit reported on the digital COVID vaccination passport system being worked on by Big Tech and Big Pharma. These groups were working on a “vaccine passport” that identifies if you have been properly vaccinated before you travel. Clearly, individual rights were not their concern. Brietbart.com reported at the time. A coalition of tech and health organizations including Oracle, Microsoft, and the Mayo Clinic, is reportedly working to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that would allow businesses, airlines, and governments to check if individuals have received the vaccine. The Hill reports that a coalition of health and technology organizations are working to develop a new digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that could be checked by businesses, airlines, and countries to confirm if an individual has received the vaccine. The coalition includes tech giants such as Microsoft and Oracle, along with the Mayo Clinic. Then in March of 2021 the Biden Administration announced they were working on “vaccine passports” so Americans can prove they’ve been inoculated. TRENDING: Leadership: The US Offered Ukrainian President Zelensky a Flight from the Country to Save His Life — He Refused, Says He Wants to Stay and Defend His Country […]

