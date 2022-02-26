Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin President Joe Biden has been in office for just over a year and there’s already been two foreign policy crises under his watch, with the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll released on Friday, though, shows that a majority of voters believe Vladimir Putin would not have invaded if former President Donald Trump was in office. As Caroline Vakil for The Hill highlighted , 62 percent of respondents believe that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president. Not surprisingly, 85 percent of Republican respondents said as much, and 38 percent of Democrats agreed. Thirty-eight percent believe Putin still would have invaded even if Trump was in office. A majority, at 59 percent, also responded that they believe Putin made such a move because he saw a weakness in President Joe Biden. Forty-one percent responded that it was not a factor. The poll was conducted from February 23-24, with 2,026 registered voters. Twitter has been buzzing with such conversation in the previous days already. For four years, we had peace under Trump. Think about that. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February […]

