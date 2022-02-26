All over social media and television, people are talking about him. The mysterious “Ghost of Kyiv”, an ACE fighter pilot that shot down 6 Russian fighter jets over the course of just 24 hours, a practically unattainable stat.
If you were thinking this sounds too good to be true, it most certainly is. The original video , uploaded to YouTube by Comrade_Corb , now has a disclaimer in both the title and description of the video that it was simulated in DCS World.
Digital Combat Simulator (DCS) World is a free-to-play 2008 video game in which the player can set up different scenarios where enemy combatants engage each other with an assortment of different weapons and vehicles. While the video originally did not credit the footage to being fake, many fans of the video game were quick to note the familiar graphics and call it out in the comments and on social media.
Despite acknowledging the fake footage, Barstool Host KFC compared the supposed ACE Pilot to Santa Claus and stated that he has personal fantasies that the pilot is real and is killing Russians, even alluding that it might be a woman. Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko tweeted an image […]
