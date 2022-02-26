Image source: https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1863964/tamara-lich-pat-king-detention-caution-convoi-camionneurs It was just this week that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a revocation to his unprecedented emergency act, which was declared in an unprecedented manner following massive protests by truckers and others in an event dubbed the ‘Canadian Freedom Convoy.’

Unfortunately, despite the protests’ recent termination, the Canadian government is not done cracking down on their citizens yet. The Post Millenial all but confirmed this in a newly released report about Freedom Convoy leader and organizer Pat King, who was denied bail after his arrest during the demonstrations.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said that King’s actions related to the convoy were “an attack on the rule of law.” He also added that he believed King would “reoffend” should be released.

Seymour also said evidence of King participating in the convoy was "overwhelming," pointing to social media videos showing his involvement. "That evidence paints a portrait of an individual who has clear intention to continue his protests and is indifferent to the consequences," he ruled .

Seymour then opined on what he seemed to view as a horrifying case, claiming that King’s desire to protests lessened faith in Canadian institutions. The judge had […]