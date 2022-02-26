Image source: https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1863964/tamara-lich-pat-king-detention-caution-convoi-camionneurs It was just this week that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a revocation to his unprecedented emergency act, which was declared in an unprecedented manner following massive protests by truckers and others in an event dubbed the ‘Canadian Freedom Convoy.’
Unfortunately, despite the protests’ recent termination, the Canadian government is not done cracking down on their citizens yet. The Post Millenial all but confirmed this in a newly released report about Freedom Convoy leader and organizer Pat King, who was denied bail after his arrest during the demonstrations.
Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said that King’s actions related to the convoy were “an attack on the rule of law.” He also added that he believed King would “reoffend” should be released.
Seymour also said evidence of King participating in the convoy was “overwhelming,” pointing to social media videos showing his involvement. Should Congress have term limits? “That evidence paints a portrait of an individual who has clear intention to continue his protests and is indifferent to the consequences,” he ruled .
Seymour then opined on what he seemed to view as a horrifying case, claiming that King’s desire to protests lessened faith in Canadian institutions. The judge had […]
Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Sarah getting Paid up to $18953 in the week, working on-line at home. I’m full time Student. I shocked Qom when my sister’s told me about her check that was $97k. It’s very easy to do. everybody will get this job.Go to home media tab for
additional details…… http://smartcash244.blogspot.com