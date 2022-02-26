Joe Rogan unloaded on Bill Gates during an episode of his podcast the Joe Rogan Experience . Rogan blasted Gates for pushing health advice on the American people while being extremely unhealthy himself. Rogan said, “How are you giving any health advice when you look like that?” Rogan also questioned if Bill Gates making money off the advice he pushes on the American people. TRENDING: Leadership: The US Offered Ukrainian President Zelensky a Flight from the Country to Save His Life — He Refused, Says He Wants to Stay and Defend His Country Watch (Warning: language): — George (@BehizyTweets) February 25, 2022 “When a guy like that says that…I’m like are you making money because of this? Like why are you saying that? By the way, you look like sh*t. If you are eating those plant-based burgers or whatever the f*ck you’re doing. You’re obese. A guy like that telling people about…he has got these breasts and this gut and I’m like this is crazy you are one of the richest guys on earth. You have access to the best nutrients, you can have an amazing trainer, you can be in phenomenal shape and you’re giving out public health advice. You are […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn