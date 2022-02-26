<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today, The Two Mikes interviewed Dr. Jeff Barke (pronounced Barky), a primary-care doctor in Orange County, CA. He has over 25 years of experience and is an activist opposing medical tyranny. He is a member of America’s Frontline Doctors and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), and co-hosts a podcast with Dr. Mark MacDonald, a Los Angeles-based psychiatrist who has been on The Two Mikes several times. That podcast is called “Informed Dissent”.

Dr. Barke commented that Covid 19 is a straight-forward disease that is easy to treat and cure with medicines, techniques, and protocols that were in place long before anyone had heard of Covid 19.

He noted that his criticisms of how the Wuhan Flu has been misleadingly described and poorly treated by the medical establishment, Big Pharma, and the federal-medical bureaucrats at the CDC and FDA — both of which receive 50-percent of their funding from Big Pharma — have earned him a warning from the California State Medical Board that his medical license may be in jeopardy because of what he is saying in public.

He added that there is now a bill in the Democrat-dominated California legislature that, if approved, would mandate the withdrawal of licenses from doctors spreading “misinformation” as that term will be defined in the pending bill.

Dr. Barke drew special attention to the damage being done to children by the endless fear porn from governments, doctors, the media, and Big Pharma; by Fauci’s vaccines/boosters; and by mask mandates. He said that he had started a charter school in his locality to try and help to protect youngsters from this damaging onslaught.

–Dr. Barke’s website is at: https://www.rxforliberty.com

“Listening to Two Mikes will make you smarter!”

– Gov Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr.

Sponsors:

– Our Gold Guy – Talk to IRA about whether investing in gold is right for you. Let them know Two Mikes sent you at http://ourgoldguy.com

– Freedom First Coffee – Drink the coffee of Patriots. Use code TWOMIKES for 10% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn