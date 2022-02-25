The head of the Russian space agency has just threatened the US and NASA with some serious repercussions if the Biden Administration follows through with sanctions that would impact the cooperation between the two countries in space. Should the US cut off Russia’s access to certain space technologies needed to keep the International Space Station operational, then the end result might involve the Russians allowing the International Space Station to simply tumble out of orbit and come rocketing back toward Earth. Russia is a key player in the 15-nation partnership that has kept the ISS orbiting Earth for 23 years, but bilateral ties between the US and Russia have deteriorated substantially over the past year. On Thursday, President Joe Biden laid out new sanctions that he said would “degrade” Russia’s “aerospace industry, including their space program”, among other things. In response to Biden’s sanctions announcement, the chief of Russia’s space program took to Twitter, asking whether the US wanted to “destroy our cooperation on the ISS.” Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin warned that Russian engines control the station’s orbit and location. Without them, the ISS would be in serious trouble. One potentially disastrous result of the sanctions would be the “uncontrolled […]

Read the whole story at www.zerohedge.com

