There’s a truly sad disconnect between the brain cells in Antifa domestic terrorists. In their quest to fight “against” fascism and racism, they have an odd tendency to engage in fascism and espouse racism. The cognitive dissonance is so startling, it’s important to make sure you’re looking at a real Antifa account and a satirical one. They tend to sound the same.

Real Antifa Twitter accounts from Seattle have found a new target: KOMO journalist Jonathan Choe. In stunning threads threatening him, Seattle’s Antifa expressed their jealousy for not having Andy Ngo on their streets. So, they chose another Asian-American reporter closer to home to target specifically because he’s an Asian-American journalist.

Yes, the “anti-racists” at Antifa are legitimately too dense to realize how racist they really are. Check out this thread:

“We need to do to Choe what Portland has done to Ngo” “He needs to know he has eyes on him at all times” “He can’t be allowed to roam around the city unchecked” Seattle #Antifa use Twitter to threaten violence & stalking against Asian-American journalist @choeshow. cc: @aaja pic.twitter.com/pxRx01cAsU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 25, 2022

The sad part is these two Asian-American journalists are getting the same treatment they would get if they were White. In fact, their status as Asian-Americans makes them even MORE of a target to the fascist racists at Antifa. As Choe insinuated, they would get corporate media attention if Antifa targeted Black, Hispanic, or other non-White and non-Asian racial groups.

DIDN’T KNOW THEY ENJOYED MY STORIES SO MUCH: And @MrAndyNgo looks like they want to target Asian American journalists. I wonder what the response would be if we were a different race or ethnicity? 🤔 @aaja @cpj @spj_tweets @NABJCC @NAHJ #StopAsianHate #AsianAmerican https://t.co/l66lB5YuoB — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) February 25, 2022

Some have given Seattle Antifa members a pass for being too stupid to recognize their own racism. That’s not true. They know exactly how racist they are, but they excuse it away by pretending like they’re the actual victims.

