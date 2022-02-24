As Russia’s military begins operations in Ukraine and explosions are being reported in cities across the country, the government has begun making moves to defend against what they believe to be an invasion. It is currently unclear to what extent Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to engage, but his counterpart in Ukraine is preparing for a full defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this morning that his government will give weapons to any citizens who are willing to fight.

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.” he Tweeted.

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Of course, in the United States the people are already armed and the numbers of firearm owners is rising. Gun laws in Ukraine are not nearly as restrictive as other European countries, but access to firearms is the bigger issue. Estimates put gun ownership at under 10%, so the offer by President Zelenskyy may be taken up by many.

He even extended the offer to those currently unable to purchase firearms, Tweeting, “We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands.”

We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

While he works through diplomatic channels to garner support from other nations, he has cut ties with Russia.

“We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine,” he Tweeted.

We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Ahead of these declarations, President Zelenskyy imposed martial law across Ukraine. According to Business Insider:

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky, who declared martial law, urged citizens to stay calm. “Stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work,” he said in a video address to the country, “Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

We will monitor the situation in Ukraine closely and update this story as it develops.

