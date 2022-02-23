Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has broken with the majority of his party regarding President Joe Biden’s declaration to only nominate a black woman to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
Most Senate Republicans have criticized Biden’s move as inherently racist, preferring instead that he focus on meritocracy rather than skin color.
”I heard a couple of people say they thought it was inappropriate for the president to announce he was going to put an African American woman on the court. Honestly, I did not think that was inappropriate,” McConnell told attendees at a luncheon with business leaders in Lexington, Ky.
During a presidential primary debate in 2020, Biden pledged to nominate the first black woman to the nation’s highest court. The Washington Examiner reports that he is expected to name his nominee by the end of February.
“President Reagan promised to put a woman on the Supreme Court: Sandra Day O’Connor. President Trump promised to put a woman on the Supreme Court when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away. So, I’m not complaining about that,” McConnell told the luncheon.
If the president “picks a highly qualified nominee,” the Kentucky Republican noted further, “she will be respectfully vetted with a kind of process […]
