He was seemingly last spotted a week ago, giving an interview to Reuters, which reported that Fauci says that it’s time to start “ inching ” back to normal. Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. health officials said they were preparing new COVID-19 guidance on many aspects of the virus response as the Omicron surge in cases declines. That followed announcements by several states including New Jersey, New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon that they were lifting mask mandates for schools or other public settings in the coming weeks. “The fact that the world and the United States and particularly certain parts of the United States are just up to here with COVID – they just really need to somehow get their life back,” he said. “You don’t want to be reckless and throw everything aside, but you’ve got to start inching towards that.” After the interview, Fauci appears to have put on his cowboy hat and ridden off […]

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP Once prominent on virtually every media outlet available, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, seems to have disappeared without a trace.

Read the whole story at redstate.com

