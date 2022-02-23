Watch this interview on Rumble.

Peter Schweizer has been making the rounds across multiple talk shows promoting his NY Times #1 Bestseller, “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.” The bombshells that have been dropping for the last month have been nothing short of earthshattering as he details the Chinese Communist Party practice of “elite capture.” We’ve covered many of the revelations on The Liberty Daily, including:

With so many bombshells already dropped from the book, I went into my interview with him on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel expecting to rehash what was already covered. I was wrong. He had more bombshells to drop, to the point that I had a hard time isolating one to post for this particular story.

I chose his revelations about LeBron James for two reasons. First, the concept of “elite capture” that Schweizer details in his book is generally associated with political leaders, but Schweizer revealed that some non-political leaders were also under the Chinese Communist Party’s control. The second reason is that I hate LeBron James. That made the selection easier.

Schweizer spent a year-and-a-half with over a dozen staffers researching this book and diving into the many tentacles the Chinese Communist Party has in the United States. I figured if anyone had put together the information about LeBron, it would be Schweizer, so I decided to ask specifically about him. I was not disappointed. Here’s Schweizer’s response:

“Yeah, I think the evidence is overwhelming and convincing. A lot of people obviously are familiar with, you know, in 2019 when the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted something out supporting the freedom protesters in Hong Kong that were being brutally suppressed. The NBA came down hard on him. “LeBron James, you know, said that he was ignorant as to what was going on, and I think a lot of people were stunned by that. And of course the reason the NBA is doing this is the market for basketball is larger in China than it is to the United States. But for LeBron James, what’s interesting is that’s not the first time he’s taken this pro-CCP Chinese Communist Party position. “He has a long history of doing this. And so the reason is, you know, he obviously has a massive deal with Nike. Nike sells a lot of products in China. But a lot of people don’t know that LeBron James also has ties to Chinese state media. He has film products that he is distributing in China. He does that with the Chinese media companies. “He has special shoe lines that are released only in China for the Chinese elite. They’re not available in the United States. He has other shoe lines that are first provided for the elite in China, before they come to the United States. And the net effect is that he refuses to say anything remotely critical of Beijing. “If you go as far back as 2007, 2008, he had been in a league just a few years. You might remember there was a crisis in Africa involving Darfur, which was a South Sudan. And you had a situation where a government that was backed by the Chinese government — they were their main backers — was killing black Christians in the south of Sudan. “It was absolutely brutal. The estimates were 200,000 to 300,000 black Christians were massacred by that government. Well, there was a petition drive launched in the NBA to call out the Chinese government for supporting that massacre and it was a petition passed around. LeBron James refused to sign that petition. “He was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time. There was only one other player who wouldn’t sign it. That was sort of a back bench player who had a shoe contract with a Chinese sneaker company. But LeBron James did not want to have any part of it. So you have to ask yourselves when it comes to LeBron James’ activism, how serious is he about Black Lives Matter because these black lives did not seem to matter to him. “And I would argue it’s because the Chinese government and Chinese entities are where he gets his check stamps and he does not want to do anything to disrupt that. And he’s not going to do anything to disrupt that. And so you have somebody who extensively is very outspoken, very candid on all kinds of social issues, but he won’t address these issues because these issues would actually cost him something, and he’s not gonna, you know, have any costs borne for his activism, especially when it comes to things related to China.”

Some may say it’s no big deal, that he’s just a greedy NBA player. But he is a role-model to many, and if he’s echoing CCP talking points, we know his adoring fans may be doing the same. We need LESS communism in America, not more.

Watch this interview on Rumble. Pick up a copy of Peter Schweizer’s book, “Red-Handed.”

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.